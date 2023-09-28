Zoey Brinxx latest single “Funky” trends while solidifying her role on the Love & Hip-Hop Miami cast.

Submit Release
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zoey Brinxx is taking her career to new heights with the release of her latest single, "Funky." This upbeat track encourages listeners to embrace their individuality and live their best lives; celebrating individuality, success, and cultural heritage, with an infectious beat layer by bold unapologetic lyrics is sure to grasp listeners from the very first “roll call”.

Zoey Brinxx is an emerging artist hailing from Miami with Haitian roots who wears her heart on her sleeve as she navigates her way through Miami’s music scene despite industry politics or weight discrimination; Zoey is persistent in her pursuit of success: this year she's betting everything on her debut album “Healing Over Revenge”-- funded through her hairstylist work as well as ghostwriting songs for other local artists.

Zoey who’s quickly becoming a fan favorite; recently made headlines with Trina and Joy Young on the most recent episode of "Love & Hip-Hop Miami", where her journey exposed years of struggle for acceptance from the industry, family, and herself alike; sparking many discussions over her resilience, talent faith in herself.

Zoey's new single, Funky, shows her ever-evolving musical style while remaining true to her Haitian heritage, This track represents Zoey's boldness, resilience, and passion as she embarks upon this next exciting phase in her journey. She is reinventing herself consistently as an artist and releasing "Funky" is a testament to her versatility and creativity, Zoey’s role on Love & Hip-Hop Miami is forging a new legacy spreading her sounds, style, and story around the globe.

For inquiries and more information about Zoey Brinxx and her latest single "Funky," please visit her Official Website www.Zoeybrinxx.com, or reach out to admin@zoeybrinxx.com.

