Scutari, Coughlin Statement on Gun Lobby Legal Filing

TRENTON – Senate President Nick Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin issued the following joint statement on the gun lobby’s push for more guns at New Jersey playgrounds and youth sports games:

“Families in New Jersey have the right to know that their children are safe from gun violence at a playground, that their loved ones are safe in a hospital, and that their children won’t be the targets of gun violence at a local football game. In a world where volunteer umpires and nurses are being assaulted, it’s dangerous and extreme to force youth sports events, playgrounds, and hospitals to allow guns. We stand by the law we passed to keep children and families safe, and we will not stop fighting to keep our communities safe from gun violence.”

