Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,321 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,212 in the last 365 days.

GEORGIA BASED DISTILLERY MAKES TOP 4 WORLDWIDE

Legends of Georgia, Spirits USA, Distillery

Georgia's Highest Awarded Distillery

Legends Distillery Sept2023 Press Release

Sept2023 Press Release

Legends 100 Bourbon, Legends Distillery, Cumming, Georgia, Spirits of the USA, SpiritsUSA

Legends 100 Bourbon ad

Patented tech and a focus on quality continues to win

LEGENDS IS A BOURBON THAT EVERYBODY SHOULD BE SEEKING RIGHT NOW”
— Fred Minnick • renknowned tasting judge & founder of the ASCOT Awards
CUMMING, GEORGIA, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legends Distillery, affectionately known as "Georgia's Little Distillery," has ascended to prominence within the spirits industry, making waves for its remarkable products and groundbreaking technology over the past four years. The latest feather in their cap came at the 2023 London International Spirits Competition, where they seized the spotlight by clinching a remarkable total of nine medals. Among these accolades were four gold, two silver, and three bronze medals, all for the nine exceptional products they submitted. Additionally, Legends Distillery secured five more medals at the London Spirits Competition, including one gold and four silver awards for their five showcased products.

This week, the highly esteemed International Wine & Spirits Council (IWSC) in London revealed that Legends Distillery /Spirits of the USA has earned a coveted position on their Top Four Shortlist for the title of Best Worldwide Whiskey Producer. This distinction is a momentous achievement, particularly for a distillery with relatively humble beginnings.

Legends Distillery's ascent to greatness can be attributed to their pioneering “QDRT” Quantum Distillation Refinement Technology, a patented innovation that effectively eliminates up to 65% of congeners typically found in alcohol, all while preserving the rich, nuanced flavors. This cutting-edge technology enables their traditionally aged bourbons to mature and interact with oak before undergoing their 5 stage QDRT processing & filtration. The result is nothing short of exceptional - platinum award-winning spirits that have left an indelible mark on the spirits industry.

For more information about Legends Distillery and their award-winning products, please visit www.thelegendsdistillery.com or contact the founder, Michael Gerard: MG@SpiritsUSA.com

Legends Distillery 100% owned and operated (some with accents).

Michael Gerard
Spirits of the USA LLC
+1 404-444-8736
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

GEORGIA BASED DISTILLERY MAKES TOP 4 WORLDWIDE

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more