Arrest Made in a Robbery in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an adult male has been arrested for a robbery (force and violence) offense that occurred in Northwest, DC.

On Thursday, September 27, 2023, at approximately 12:39 am, the suspects and the victim were involved in a traffic accident in the 600 block of M Street, Northwest. While the victim took pictures of the suspects’ vehicle tag the suspects exited their vehicle, assaulted the victim, and took their property. The suspects fled the scene in their vehicle. The victim was treated on the scene.

Later that day, 31-year-old Xavier Lewis of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery Force and Violence.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify the suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

