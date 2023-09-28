Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,635 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,685 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Robbery in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an adult male has been arrested for a robbery (force and violence) offense that occurred in Northwest, DC.

 

On Thursday, September 27, 2023, at approximately 12:39 am, the suspects and the victim were involved in a traffic accident in the 600 block of M Street, Northwest. While the victim took pictures of the suspects’ vehicle tag the suspects exited their vehicle, assaulted the victim, and took their property. The suspects fled the scene in their vehicle. The victim was treated on the scene.

 

Later that day, 31-year-old Xavier Lewis of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery Force and Violence.

 

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify the suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Robbery in Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more