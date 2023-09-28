The Province is releasing a new report that shows professional regulatory bodies made changes to improve credential-recognition processes for internationally trained professionals.

The review was carried out by the Office of the Superintendent of Professional Governance, which oversees regulatory bodies outside the health sector. The office reviewed five regulatory bodies as part of this report:

Applied Science Technologists and Technicians of British Columbia (ASTTBC)

British Columbia Institute of Agrologists (BCIA)

College of Applied Biologists (CAB)

Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC)

Forest Professionals British Columbia (FPBC)

Credential recognition refers to the process of having education, skills and work experience from outside Canada recognized as comparable to Canadian standards.

Many internationally trained professionals will need to have their qualifications recognized to be certified, registered or licensed to work in their chosen profession in B.C.

The review found that the five regulatory bodies overseen by the Office of the Superintendent of Professional Governance have already identified and implemented changes to improve credential recognition for internationally trained professionals, including:

competency-based assessment systems;

expedited registration processes;

challenge exams to demonstrate competency in the absence of educational records;

flexibility on how an applicant demonstrates English language proficiency;

mutual recognition agreements with professional regulators in other countries, and;

accreditation of education programs offered in other countries.

The report provides regulatory authorities with additional opportunities to help remove barriers and create clear, faster pathways for skilled people who have immigrated to Canada while maintaining excellence in services that people depend on.

Quick Fact:

Over the next decade, 387,000 newcomers are expected to enter the B.C. workforce filling 38% of job openings.

Learn More:

To read the report from the Office of the Superintendent of Professional Governance, visit: https://professionalgovernancebc.ca/app/uploads/sites/498/2023/09/2022-2023-OSPG-performance-review-ICR-FINAL-Sept-21.pdf

To read the “what we heard” report about international credential recognition, visit: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/app/uploads/sites/121/2023/07/What-We-Heard-Report-International-Credential-Recognition-2023-07-24.pdf

To learn about international credential recognition, visit: https://www.welcomebc.ca/Work-in-B-C/For-regulators/Foreign-Qualifications-Recognition-(FQR)