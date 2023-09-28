TRIM25 targets p300 for degradation

Here, we show that TRIM25 regulates p300 abundance and activity by targeting the transcriptional co-activator for proteasomal degradation. This activity does not require TRIM25-mediated ubiquitination of p300 and is independent of the E3 activity of TRIM25. It also does not involve autophagy although TRIM25 interacts with several proteins of autophagosomes. Instead, TRIM25 is required for the interaction of p300 with the motor protein dynein that forces the migration of cargo along microtubules to the pericentriolar matrix; a cellular structure where proteasomes are enriched. By targeting p300 for degradation, TRIM25 affects gene transcription. This regulation of p300 positions TRIM25 as a putative target for cancer therapy.

Most proteins that are involved in growth control are degraded by 26S proteasomes; a barrel-shaped degradation complex with one or two lids at the end(s). This degradation pathway usually requires earmarking of the protein to be degraded with a polyubiquitin chain ( Sahu & Glickman, 2021 ). However, ubiquitin-independent proteasome-mediated degradation has also been observed, particularly when proteins to be degraded harbor unstructured regions ( Erales & Coffino, 2014 ). At least some of these ubiquitin-independent degradations occur through alternative lids of the proteasome such as the REG-γ lid ( Chen et al, 2007 ). Particularly in neurons, proteasomes have also been observed to be coupled to microtubules and transported via dynein to their target, providing an alternative mechanism of reaching their target proteins for degradation ( Liu et al, 2019 ). Proteins that are not degraded by proteasomes are frequently degraded by autophagy. Here, target proteins are engulfed in a membrane-embraced vesicle, the autophagosome that fuses with lysosomes to form the autolysosome, where proteins are degraded by lysosomal enzymes ( Yim & Mizushima, 2020 ). Other proteins are degraded by proteases that act individually, such as caspases, serine proteases, matrix metalloproteinases, and others ( Bond, 2019 ).

p300 is, together with its paralogue CBP (CREB binding protein), among the most well-known co-activators for gene transcription. This co-activator function of p300 is, at least in part, mediated by its catalytic acetyltransferase domain that enables the transfer of acetyl groups onto lysine residues of target proteins and by the presence of a bromodomain that interacts with partner proteins ( Chan & La Thangue, 2001 ). Target proteins of p300 are histone proteins, but also a vast number of transcription factors. Because of its co-activator function, p300 is involved in numerous cellular processes including cell growth and cell death ( Chan & La Thangue, 2001 ). Perturbations in p300 activity are therefore also investigated for therapeutic interventions in the treatment of cancer ( Welti et al, 2021 ; Chen et al, 2022 ). Despite its importance for gene transcription, little is known about the regulation of p300 abundance and activity.

Protein levels are regulated at several nodes. One mode of protein level regulation acts through enhancing or reducing gene transcription. Gene transcription can be stimulated by binding transcription factors to promoters or enhancers of target genes and by posttranslational modifications of transcription factors and histones. Such modifications can be implemented by transcriptional co-factors such as p300.

TRIM25 reduces p300 protein stability We have previously reported that p300 protein levels were increased in mouse embryonic fibroblasts (MEFs) from mice with a genetic deletion of the TRIM25 gene (Zhang et al, 2015). In these cells, we furthermore observed increased acetylation of the tumor suppressor protein p53, a known target of p300 (Zhang et al, 2015). These observations implied that TRIM25 may act as a physiologic regulator of p300 abundance and activity, potentially affecting gene transcription. To investigate this conjecture in more detail, we first confirmed that TRIM25 indeed affects p300 protein levels. We overexpressed HA-tagged p300 together with TRIM25 or empty vector for control in H1299 cells and observed a strong decrease in p300 protein levels when TRIM25 was co-expressed (Fig 1A.I). Endogenous p300 was furthermore decreased in H1299 cells when TRIM25 was overexpressed (Fig 1A.II). Conversely, when TRIM25 was down-regulated by siRNA in H1299 cells, p300 protein levels were increased (Fig 1A.III). As shown before (Zhang et al, 2015), p300 levels were elevated in MEFs from mice where TRIM25 was genetically deleted in comparison with the corresponding wild-type (WT) cells (Fig 1B). Also, when TRIM25 was knocked-out by CRISPR/Cas9 or knocked-down by shRNA in MCF7 cells, p300 protein levels were increased (Figs 1C and S1A). This regulation of p300 by TRIM25 occurred purely at the protein level: The half-life of p300 was strongly increased in MEFs with a genetic deletion of the TRIM25 gene, whereas no difference was observed in p300 mRNA levels of MEFs from TRIM25 knock-out and WT mice (Fig 1D and E). These results from different cell line models, generated from different tissues, show that TRIM25 regulates p300 in a context-independent manner. Figure 1. TRIM25 decreases p300 protein stability. (A.I) H1299 cells were transfected with HA-p300 and TRIM25 as indicated. Transfected p300 and TRIM25 abundance was monitored by Western blotting. Immunodetection of PCNA was performed for loading control. (A.II) H1299 cells were transfected with TRIM25 as indicated. Endogenous p300 and TRIM25 levels were monitored by Western blotting. Immunodetection of PCNA was performed for loading control. (A.III) TRIM25 was down-regulated in H1299 cells by siRNA. 40 h after siRNA transfection, levels of p300 and TRIM25 were monitored by Western blotting. Immunodetection of PCNA was performed for loading control. (B) MEFs from WT mice (+/+) and from mice with genetically deleted TRIM25 (−/−) were analysed for p300 and TRIM25 levels by Western blotting. Immunodetection of PCNA was performed for loading control. (C) TRIM25 was knocked-out via CRISPR/Cas9 in MCF7 cells using two different gRNAs (KO1, KO2) and a non-targeting control (NT). Levels of p300 and TRIM25 were monitored by Western blotting. Immunodetection of PCNA was performed for loading control. (D) MEFs from WT mice (+/+) and from mice with genetically deleted TRIM25 (−/−) were harvested. The samples were divided into two parts. One part was used to monitor p300 levels by Western blotting. From the other part, RNA was prepared and the relative abundance of p300 mRNA was monitored by qRT-PCR. Relative abundance of p300 mRNA in WT cells was set to 1. The graph shows mean values and SD of three independent experiments. (E) MEFs from WT mice (+/+) and from mice with genetically deleted TRIM25 (−/−) were treated with 50 μg/ml cycloheximide and harvested at the indicated time points. p300 and TRIM25 abundance was monitored by Western blotting. Immunodetection of PCNA was performed for loading control. The signals for p300 and PCNA were quantified and relative abundance of p300 was calculated. p300 levels at the time of cycloheximide addition were set to 100. The graph shows mean values and SD of three experiments. Source data are available for this figure. Figure S1. TRIM25 does not regulate PCAF, CBP or MOZ levels. (A) MCF7 cells that had been infected with lentiviruses carrying a shRNA targeting TRIM25 (shI, shII) or with a control shRNA (ctrl sh) were lysed. p300 and TRIM25 levels were monitored by Western blotting. Immunodetection of PCNA was performed for loading control. (B.I) HEK293 cells were transfected with PCAF and TRIM25 as indicated. Abundance of PCAF, p300, and TRIM25 was monitored by Western blotting. Immunodetection of PCNA was performed for loading control. (B.II) PC3 cells with shRNA-mediated down-regulation of TRIM25 were monitored for expression of MYST3/MOZ, p300, and TRIM25. Immunodetection of PCNA was performed for loading control. (B.III) MEFs from WT and TRIM25 KO mice were analyzed for expression of TIP60 and TRIM25 by Western blotting. Immunodetection of PCNA was performed for loading control. (B.IV) TRIM25 was knockout via CRISPR/Cas9 in MCF7 cells using two different gRNAs (KO1, KO2) and a non-targeting control (NT). Cells were lysed and p300 or CBP and TRIM25 levels were monitored by Western blotting. Immunodetection of PCNA was performed for loading control. Source data are available for this figure. The decrease in protein levels upon TRIM25 overexpression was specific to p300 and was not seen for other histone acetyltransferases like PCAF (p300/CREB-binding protein-associated factor) or MOZ (monocytic leukemic zinc finger; Fig S1B.I and B.II). Contrarily, increased levels of TIP60 were observed when TRIM25 was overexpressed (Fig S1B.III). Of note, even CBP, which is highly homologous to p300, was not increased when TRIM25 was knocked out (Fig S1B.IV). Jointly, these data illustrate selective targeting and degradation of p300 by TRIM25.

TRIM25-mediated p300 degradation does not require ubiquitination TRIM25 mediates selective p300 degradation. Because TRIM25 is an E3 enzyme, we first speculated that TRIM25 may ubiquitinate p300, and by this, target it for proteasomal degradation. However, when we performed ubiquitination assays, we could not detect increased ubiquitination of p300 upon TRIM25 overexpression (Fig 2A). Likewise, we could not detect ubiquitination of p300 when we aimed to detect p300 with Tandem Ubiquitin Binding Entities (TUBES [Hjerpe et al, 2009] Fig 2B). To confirm that TRIM25 does not mediate p300 ubiquitination, we performed proximity ligation assays (PLA), aimed to detect direct interactions between TRIM25 and ubiquitin. Although PLA signal was observed, indicative of p300 ubiquitination, this signal did not change when TRIM25 was knocked out (Fig S2). Also, when we inhibited the proteasome by treating the cells with epoxomicin, PLA signal—indicative of p300 ubiquitination—was not enhanced. Moreover, the PLA signal for p300 and ubiquitin was much weaker than the PLA signal for ubiquitin and the tumor suppressor protein p53, a well-known target for ubiquitination (Fig S2; Pan & Blattner, 2021). Figure 2. TRIM25 does not mediate p300 ubiquitination. (A) H1299 cells were transfected with plasmids encoding HA-tagged p300, TRIM25, and His-tagged ubiquitin or with vector DNA for control. 24 h after transfection, cells were treated with 5 μM epoxomicin were indicated. 16 h after epoxomicin addition, cells were harvested and divided into two aliquots. One of the aliquots was used to monitor the abundance of p300 and TRIM25 in the total cell lysate by Western blotting. From the second aliquot, ubiquitinated proteins were purified by adsorption to Ni2+agarose and separated by SDS–PAGE. p300 was monitored by Western blotting. (B) MCF7 cells that had been infected with lentiviruses carrying shRNAs targeting TRIM25 (shI, shII) or with a control shRNA (ctrl sh) were lysed. 1/10 of the volume was taken for input. The rest of the lysate was used to precipitate ubiquitinated proteins with TUBEs (Tandem Ubiquitin Binding Entities). TUBEs were collected by centrifugation, washed and bound proteins were eluted. 10% of the flow through was saved for control. All fractions were assessed for p300 by Western blotting. Immunodetection of PCNA was performed for loading control. (C) Schematic drawing of the RING domain of TRIM25 and the introduced mutations. H1299 cells were transfected with HA-tagged WT p300 together with WT TRIM25 or a TRIM25 mutant (C30A/C33A). 48 h after transfection, cells were harvested. HA-p300 and TRIM25 levels were monitored by Western blotting. Immunodetection of PCNA was performed for loading control. (D) HEK293T cells were transfected with HA-tagged p300 and with TRIM25 as indicated. 48 h after transfection, cells were lysed in RIPA buffer. 50 μg of the lysate were used to monitor p300 and TRIM25 levels by Western blotting. Immunodetection of PCNA was performed for loading control. 500 μg of the remaining lysate were used to precipitate p300. Precipitation with IgG was performed for control. p300 and associated TRIM25 were monitored by Western blotting. Source data are available for this figure. Figure S2. TRIM25 does not mediate p300 ubiquitination. MCF7 cells where TRIM25 was knocked out by CRISPR/Cas9 (KO) and a non-targeted control (NT) were plated in chamber slides. 40 h after plating, PLA was performed using antibodies against p300 and ubiquitin or against p53 and ubiquitin. Where indicated, cells were treated with 7.5 μM epoxomycin or with DMSO for control, 24 h after plating. After an additional 16 h, cells were fixed and PLA was performed with antibodies against p300 and ubiquitin. For control, PLA was performed with antibodies against p53 and with mouse IgG, with antibodies against ubiquitin and with rabbit IgG and with antibodies against p300 and with mouse IgG. Nuclei were visualized by DAPI (blue), the PLA signals are labelled with Texas red (red). Images were obtained using a Zeiss LSM-900 confocal microscope. A prerequisite for ubiquitination is a functional RING domain of the E3 enzyme. To determine whether the E3 ligase activity of TRIM25 is involved in mediating p300 degradation, we mutated two essential cysteines of the TRIM25 RING into an alanine (C30A/C33A). In line with the inability of TRIM25 to ubiquitinate p300, the TRIM25 C30A/C33A mutant was still capable of down-regulating p300, suggesting that TRIM25 may rather serve as a scaffold for mediating p300 degradation, irrespective of its E3 ligase capacity (Fig 2C). In summary, these experiments show that TRIM25 does not mediate p300 ubiquitination. TRIM25 did however co-precipitate with p300, indicating that the two proteins interact (Fig 2D).

Dynein associates with TRIM25 and with the proteasome We found that p300 associates with dynein in a TRIM25-dependent manner. We could furthermore show that no E3-activity of TRIM25 is required for targeting p300 for degradation. These findings suggest that TRIM25 has a scaffold function and may connect p300 with dynein. If this conjecture is correct, then TRIM25 should associate with dynein. Indeed, when we precipitated TRIM25 from MCF7 cells, we found dynein associated with TRIM25 (Fig 4C), and vice versa, when we precipitated dynein, TRIM25 co-precipitated (Fig 4D). The next question was whether dynein is connected to proteasomes. Earlier studies showed that dynein is linked to proteasomes in neurons and that PI31 serves as an adapter that binds to dynein and the proteasome, thus connecting these two proteins (Liu et al, 2020). To see whether dynein also associates with proteasomes in MCF7 cells, we probed the dynein-immunoprecipitation with an antibody against the α7 protein of the proteasome. Indeed, we saw a strong co-precipitation of the α7 protein of the proteasome and dynein under conditions that leave the proteasome intact (Fig 4E). Of note, this interaction of dynein with the proteasome was independent of TRIM25, indicating that TRIM25 only functions as an adapter for p300 and dynein (Fig 4E). To determine whether TRIM25 is required for an interaction of p300 with proteasomes, we performed PLA with antibodies targeting p300 and the α7 protein of the proteasome. Interestingly, p300 clearly interacted with α7 in the presence of TRIM25, but this interaction was strongly reduced when TRIM25 was knocked out (Fig 4F). Previously, it was observed that proteasome inhibition leads to the formation of massive perinuclear aggregates that are rich in proteasomal antigens and that may form “proteolysis centers” (Wojcik et al, 1996). We treated MCF7 cells with epoxomicin and performed PLA to further investigate the interaction of p300 with dynein und with the proteasome. Interestingly, whereas under normal conditions, the foci representing the interaction of p300 with Dynein were relatively small and dispersed throughout the cell, proteasome inhibitor treatment resulted in fewer but larger dots that were clustered around the nucleus (Fig S6A). The strong reduction in the number of foci when TRIM25 was knocked-out was not compensated by proteasome inhibitor treatment (Fig S6A). A similar result was seen when the PLA was performed for p300 and α7 of the proteasome. Again, although the dots were dispersed throughout the cell in the presence of the vehicle, they were clustered around the nucleus in the presence of epoxomicin (Fig S6B). Figure S6. Epoxomicin (EPO) forces p300 to a perinuclear localisation. (A) Non-targeted and TRIM25 knock-out cells were seeded into chamber slides. 24 h after plating, cells were treated with 7.5 μM EPO or with DMSO for control. 16 h after addition of EPO or DMSO, cells were fixed and proximity ligation assay (PLA) was performed using antibodies against p300 and dynein. PLA with an antibody for p300 and with mouse IgG, and with an antibody against dynein and with rabbit IgG was performed for negative control. Nuclei were visualized by DAPI (blue), whereas the PLA signals are labelled with Texas red (red). Images were obtained using a Zeiss LSM-900 confocal microscope. The dots of 326 (DMSO) and 325 (EPO) non-targeted cells and of 315 (DMSO) and 370 (EPO) knock-out cells were counted. Mean values and standard deviations are plotted. (n.s., not significant; **: P < 0.01; ****: P < 0.001). (B) Non-targeted and TRIM25 knock-out cells were seeded into chamber slides. 24 h after plating, cells were treated with 7.5 μM EPO or with DMSO for control. 16 h after addition of EPO or DMSO, cells were fixed and PLA was performed using antibodies against p300 and α7 of the proteasome. PLA with an antibody for p300 and with mouse IgG, and with an antibody against α7 and with rabbit IgG was performed for negative control. Nuclei were visualized by DAPI (blue), whereas the PLA signals are labelled with Texas red (red). Images were obtained using Zeiss LSM-900 confocal microscope. The dots of 330 (DMSO) and 310 (EPO) non-targeted cells and of 336 (DMSO) and 309 (EPO) knock-out cells were counted. Mean values and standard deviations are plotted. (n.s., not significant; ****: P < 0.001). Source data are available for this figure. Together, these results show that TRIM25 is required to bring p300 to cellular proteasomes.