CannaCoverage and Bennabis Health Partner to Bring Medical Cannabis Benefits to the Employee Benefits Marketplace

Bennabis Health and CannaCoverage are working to make medical cannabis more affordable for patients.

Bennabis Health offers the first group health medical cannabis program

CRANFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bennabis Health and CannaCoverage are now working together to provide an alternative benefit program to support employees with conditions such as chronic pain, cancer, or mental health issues where medical cannabis may provide relief. Currently, traditional prescription medicine is the only option available through employer benefits.

With the recent recommendation of HHS to reschedule cannabis, these two organizations anticipate legalization will occur in the near future. Schedule III will help normalize cannabis as medicine and the future of health care will include this new benefit option.

Bennabis Health delivers the first solution for individual members, as well as health plan coverage to reduce out-of-pocket cost for medical cannabis. The program guides patients with their medical cannabis use to alleviate symptoms and side effects of many conditions. This in turn can help increase quality of life and reduce the skyrocketing cost of healthcare. Bennabis Health is not a plant touching entity, but rather contracts a network of participating medical dispensaries that also prioritize the importance of supporting patients in their cannabis journey.

CannaCoverage believes medical cannabis provides relief for qualified patients and that employers can find savings though this approach to treatment as well. They have contracted with Bennabis Health to bring the medical cannabis benefits program into employee benefits packages. CannaCoverage offers insurance consulting services to the many employers around the cannabis, CBD, and Hemp industry. They have a deep understanding of both cannabis and insurance and are uniquely qualified to inform and educate employers and HR professionals about the future of healthcare. Both organizations are focused on innovating health benefits with this alternative treatment option.

Nichelle Santos, Co-Founder & CEO, stated, “We are pleased to partner with Bennabis Health at a pivotal moment in history, as cannabis is legalized in the majority of states across the U.S. The opportunity for cannabis to be rescheduled, allows a pathway for medical cannabis as a multi-modal option and alternative to opioids and other synthetic prescription drugs. We have witnessed the destruction of lives and families with opioid abuse. Having medical cannabis as an option will improve health outcomes and workforce production, reduce addiction rates, and increase quality of life.”

Jeff Booker, Co-Founder & COO, stated, "Not only is this morally the right thing to do, but there is also an economic impact. This is an opportunity to bring Bennabis Health to mainstream America in all industries, not just employers of the cannabis & hemp industries. Through this alternative medical cannabis benefit, a tremendous cost savings will be realized in reduction of medical claims and prescription benefits, to impact the bottom line."

To join Bennabis Health’s Dispensary Network contact memberservices@bennabis.com or visit the website at bennabishealth.com. To learn more about how to add Bennabis Health to your employees’ benefit package, contact CannaCoverage at info@cannacoverage.con or visit cannacoverage.net.

About Bennabis Health: Bennabis Health makes medical cannabis understandable and affordable. Patients who join Bennabis Health receive medical cannabis discounts at Network Dispensaries as a membership benefit along with access to education. Bennabis Health is dedicated to filling the holes in the health insurance industry for medical cannabis patients.

About CannaCoverage: A full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm focused on serving the cannabis, CBD and Hemp industry. Their knowledge of the industry as well as experience with insurance enables CannaCoverage to provide unparalleled support, risk assessments, and unique product offerings tailored to the evolving cannabis, CBD and Hemp industry.