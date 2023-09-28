Manchin Announces $8.8 Million to Strengthen Health Services Across West Virginia

September 28, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced ten West Virginia organizations will receive $8,835,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to expand and strengthen health services for West Virginians. These federal awards are ten of the Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests Senator Manchin secured on behalf of West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2023 funding bill.

“I’m proud to have secured these vital investments to improve and expand health services for West Virginians,” said Senator Manchin. “These awards will result in the construction of a variety of new medical facilities, including a laboratory space at West Virginia University Hospitals, a rehab and athletic training center at the University of Charleston, health clinics in Mineral and Roane Counties and expansion of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. They will also fund new medical equipment and training across our great state. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that enhance the health and well-being of West Virginians across the Mountain State.”

The Senate Appropriations Committee allows members of Congress to submit CDS requests, which provide an opportunity for state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to receive targeted funding for projects that bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Manchin works to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally responsible.

Individual awards listed below:

$3,500,000 – West Virginia University Hospitals

This funding will establish medical laboratory space in the former Viatris facility with a focus on histology.

$1,750,000 – University of Charleston

This funding will establish a Rehabilitation Science and Athletic Training (RSAT) Center on the University main campus.

$1,100,000 – Potomac Valley Hospital

This funding will establish the Mineral County Specialty Health Clinic, a satellite location of the hospital.

$609,000 – Shepherd University

This funding will purchase equipment for an updated chemistry department and laboratory space.

$500,000 – City of Huntington

This funding will design, install and provide training for a data system for tracking and directing care resources for substance use disorder patients.

$339,000 – Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center

This funding will support several renovations to the hospital, including sewer line upgrades and the construction of a helicopter landing site.

$325,000 – West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine

This funding will support planning and developing an addition to the Fredric W. Smith Science Building.

$300,000 – Roane General Hospital

This funding will establish a rural health clinic in Walton.

$212,000 – Applied Research Foundation of West Virginia

This funding will train Bluefield College students to use radiology lab equipment.