New Opinions: September 28

Highlight: Lawyer reprimaned and placed on probation.

Disciplinary Board v. Baird 2023 ND 188

Docket No.: 20230277

Filing Date: 9/28/2023

Case Type: DISCIPLINARY PROCEEDINGS (Civil)

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: Lawyer disbarred.

Disciplinary Board v. Pilch 2023 ND 187

Docket No.: 20230268

Filing Date: 9/28/2023

Case Type: DISCIPLINARY PROCEEDINGS (Civil)

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: Lawyer disbarred.

Disciplinary Board v. Pilch 2023 ND 186

Docket No.: 20230265

Filing Date: 9/28/2023

Case Type: DISCIPLINARY PROCEEDINGS (Civil)

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: Lawyer disbarred.

Highlight: The supreme court invokes its original jurisdiction only in cases publici juris and those affecting the sovereignty of the state, its franchises and prerogatives, or the liberties of its people. The supreme court has exercised original jurisdiction in cases where the separation of coequal branches of government and their respective authority have been challenged. Constitutional provisions are generally given their plain, ordinary, and commonly understood meaning. The overriding objective is to give effect to the intent and purpose of the people adopting the constitutional provision. The intent and purpose of constitutional provisions are to be determined, if possible, from the language itself. Under North Dakota Constitution Article IV, § 13, “[n]o bill may embrace more than one subject, which must be expressed in its title.” When a bill embraces multiple subjects, all of which are expressed in its title, the whole bill is void due to the manifest impossibility of choosing which parts of the bill are valid and which are void. A court’s attempt to choose between the provisions would improperly inject it into the Legislature’s domain.

Interest of P.R.-K. 2023 ND 184

Docket No.: 20230281

Filing Date: 9/28/2023

Case Type: TERMINATION/PARENTAL RIGHTS

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A juvenile court order terminating parental rights is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2) and (4).

Jones v. Rath 2023 ND 183

Docket No.: 20230018

Filing Date: 9/28/2023

Case Type: OTHER (Civil)

Author: Crothers, Daniel John View Opinion Highlight: Only an aggrieved party may appeal from an order or judgment. For purposes of appellate review, an aggrieved party is someone whose interests are adversely affected by a court’s decision. A temporary restraining order is not a final appealable order. Individuals subject to a North Dakota Supreme Court Administrative Rule 58 vexatious litigant prefiling order may not raise issues on appeal concerning motions they did not have authority to file.

Interest of K.J. 2023 ND 182

Docket No.: 20230290

Filing Date: 9/28/2023

Case Type: TERMINATION/PARENTAL RIGHTS

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A district court judgment terminating parental rights is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(4).

Isac v. State 2023 ND 181

Docket No.: 20230100

Filing Date: 9/28/2023

Case Type: POST-CONVICTION RELIEF

Author: Crothers, Daniel John View Opinion Highlight: When a post-conviction relief applicant seeks to withdraw a guilty plea based upon ineffective assistance of counsel, the applicant must satisfy a two-prong test by showing (1) his counsel’s representation fell below an objective standard of reasonableness, and (2) there is a reasonable probability that, but for counsel’s errors, the applicant would not have pleaded guilty and would have insisted on going to trial. Under the second prong, the district court is required to determine what the applicant would have done had he received competent advice—not what he would have done with the benefit of hindsight. Witnesses must testify from personal knowledge. Witnesses may use notes to refresh their recollection, but they may not testify directly from the notes. A district court has broad discretion to control the use of evidence to refresh memory.

State v. Johnson 2023 ND 180

Docket No.: 20230083

Filing Date: 9/28/2023

Case Type: MISC. STATUTORY OFF. (MISDEMEANOR)

Author: Jensen, Jon J. View Opinion Highlight: Terrorizing circumstances are threats of violence or dangerous acts made with an intent to induce fear. No precise words are necessary to convey a threat, and may be bluntly spoken or done by innuendo or suggestion. A threat often takes its meaning from the circumstances in which it is spoken, and words that are innocuous in themselves may take on a sinister meaning in the context in which they are recited.

Williamson v. State 2023 ND 179

Docket No.: 20230069

Filing Date: 9/28/2023

Case Type: POST-CONVICTION RELIEF

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: An order denying an application for postconviction relief is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(4).

State v. Cahoon 2023 ND 178

Docket No.: 20230008

Filing Date: 9/28/2023

Case Type: MISC. STATUTORY OFFENSE (FELONY)

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A district court judgment following a jury verdict is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(3).

State v. Weah 2023 ND 177

Docket No.: 20220361

Filing Date: 9/28/2023

Case Type: ASSAULT

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A district court’s judgment entered after a jury convicted the defendant of aggravated assault with permanent loss or impairment and reckless endangerment with extreme indifference is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App. 35.1(a)(3).

State v. Powell 2023 ND 176

Docket No.: 20230107

Filing Date: 9/28/2023

Case Type: DRUGS/CONTRABAND

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A criminal judgment entered following denial of a motion to suppress evidence is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2).

State v. Hanson 2023 ND 175

Docket No.: 20230053

Filing Date: 9/28/2023

Case Type: MISC. STATUTORY OFFENSE (FELONY)

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A criminal judgment and sentencing for child abuse and child neglect are summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35(a)(2) and (4).

State v. Entzel 2023 ND 174

Docket No.: 20230078

Filing Date: 9/28/2023

Case Type: HOMICIDE

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A criminal judgment entered after a jury conviction of conspiracy to commit murder is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(3).

Matter of John V. Klein Trust 2023 ND 173

Docket No.: 20230059

Filing Date: 9/28/2023

Case Type: PROBATE - WILLS - TRUSTS

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: An order granting trustees’ petition for sale of trust’s surface interests and distribution of mineral interests to beneficiaries is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(4) and (7).

Discover Bank v. Romanick, et al. 2023 ND 172

Docket No.: 20230227

Filing Date: 9/28/2023

Case Type: WRIT OF SUPERVISION (Civil)

Author: McEvers, Lisa K. Fair View Opinion Highlight: We exercise our supervisory jurisdiction rarely and cautiously to rectify errors and prevent injustice in extraordinary cases in which no adequate alternative remedy exists. A party who files a complaint must serve notice of filing on the other parties, except upon defaulting parties. When a defendant has not appeared, he is not entitled to be notified of the motion for default judgment. When the plaintiff declares the defendant did not answer or otherwise appear and its claim is for a sum certain—as evidenced through declaration and written instrument—the court abuses its discretion by failing to direct entry of default judgment.