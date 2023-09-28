A Call for Change: Meet & Greet with Sharifah Hardie for CA Senate District 33 at Black Business CoOp Launch Party
Sharifah Hardie's impassioned call to action is a rallying cry for us all to unite, rise, and break free from the chains of systemic inequality.
Black people are on the very bottom of every list that matters, from education to home ownership, business ownership to land ownership. The only list Black people are #1 on is incarceration.”LONG BEACH, CA, US, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharifah Hardie is thrilled to invite attendees to a Meet & Greet at the monumental Black Business Coop Inc. (BBCO) Global Launch Party Extravaganza the weekend of Saturday, January 6th, 2024. A beacon of hope and a relentless advocate for positive transformation, Sharifah Hardie intends to run for CA Senate District 33 in the March 5th, 2024, Primary Election.
— Sharifah Hardie
At the BBCO Global Launch Party attendees will not only hear Ms. Hardie’s vision but will also witness its inception. For individuals who are unable to make it to this event, but want to be a catalyst for positive change, there are several electrifying ways to get involved:
Contribute: Financial support is greatly appreciated for Sharifah Hardie’s campaign. Visit https://www.SharifahHardieForSenate.com and contribute today.
Volunteer: Join Sharifah Hardie’s passionate squad of volunteers and become a hands-on force for transformation. The unique skills and unwavering dedication of volunteers is invaluable.
Learn, Share, Repeat: Dive into Sharifah Hardie's campaign platform, goals, and initiatives. Stay informed about upcoming events and campaign news.
About The Black Business CoOp
The mission of the Black Business Cooperative (BBCO) is to Empower Excellence, Shape Success, and Foster Prosperity among its members. Utilizing innovation, networking, and the strength of diversity, the BBCO cultivates an environment that brings benefits to every member. Rooted in the values of collaboration, inclusivity, and empowerment, we are committed to fostering economic prosperity within the black community.
What Awaits Attendees at the BBCO Global Launch Extravaganza?
Saturday, January 6th, 2024 – Relaxation & Preparation
Attendees are invited to reserve their rooms at the Hotel Current and spend the day relaxing by the pool before the festivities begin.
Sunday – January 7th, 2024 – Full Day of Activities
Forge Connections: Connect with kindred spirits who share your passion for change. Meet community leaders, passionate activists, and fellow supporters who are all dedicated to making a difference. Forge invaluable relationships, collaborations, and partnerships that will propel one’s career and business to new heights.
Inspiring Speakers: Be prepared to be mesmerized by a lineup of extraordinary speakers who have shattered ceilings, defied norms, and paved the way for success. They'll share their stories, insights, and wisdom, leaving attendees motivated to conquer their own dreams.
Empowering Workshops: Dive deep into interactive workshops designed to equip attendees with the tools, knowledge, and skills needed to excel in their personal and professional life. These sessions will empower guests to overcome obstacles, set ambitious goals, and achieve greatness.
Awards Ceremony: Witness history in the making as the BBCO recognizes outstanding individuals and organizations who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and commitment to the Black community. These awards celebrate those who lead the charge for positive change.
Glamorous Black-Tie Gala: Guests can get their finest attire ready for an elegant evening of sophistication and celebration. The BBCO Black Tie Gala promises to be an unforgettable night of glamour, music, and dancing, where trailblazers and visionaries who have made a significant impact in their fields are honored.
Join the BBCO Revolution – Become A Member - 14-Day Free Trial Membership
As part of the launch, the BBCO is offering a limited-time opportunity for a 14-day free trial membership. This is the chance to experience the wealth of resources, networking, and support that the BBCO community provides. Don't miss out on this exclusive offer to be part of something extraordinary.
Check-in Saturday, January 6th, 2024, to The Current Hotel, 5325 Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach, CA 90804. Room reservations are available at: https://www.HotelCurrent.com
Join Sharifah Hardie and the BBCO Sunday, January 7th, 2024, starting at 8 AM for an unforgettable event that will shape the future of Black entrepreneurship, innovation, and prosperity. Mark your calendars, spread the word, and get ready to be part of something extraordinary.
Together, attendees possess the potential to drive positive change, empower our community, and shape a radiant tomorrow. Mark your calendar and prepare to be part of the grand extravaganza that is the BBCO 2024 Global Launch Party.
For more exhilarating details and to secure your spot, check out the official event page here: https://www.BlackBusinessCoOp.org.
Stand with Sharifah Hardie in the pursuit of a brighter, better future!
Sharifah Hardie
Sharifah Hardie for CA Senate District 33
+1 562-822-0965
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram