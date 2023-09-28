Latest News: Library to Host Family Mystery Day for Middle Grade and Young Adult Readers

Library to Host Family Mystery Day for Middle Grade and Young Adult Readers

Day to Feature Author Panels, Mystery Writing Workshop and Scavenger Hunt

The Library of Congress will host Can You Solve It? Family Mystery Day on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Great Hall of the Thomas Jefferson Building. The day will feature author panels for middle grade and young adult readers, a mystery writing workshop, scavenger hunt and more.

Free timed-entry passes are required to enter the Thomas Jefferson Building. Visit loc.gov/visit

to reserve a timed-entry pass for all members of your party.

Visitors of all ages are welcome to wear Halloween costumes. Weapons and full-face masks are not permitted.

Highlights of Family Mystery Day include:

The Spooky Things Just Out of Sight with Jerry Spinelli and Ben Hatke at 11 a.m.

Middle grade readers will meet Worm from Spinelli’s new novel “Dead Wednesday” and Milo from Hatke’s graphic novel “Things in the Basement.” Worm and Milo are faced with some scary problems that are a little too close to home. Recommended for ages 6 to 12+.

Locked Rooms and Deadly Heists: Mysteries with a Twist with Delilah S. Dawson and Kayvion Lewis at 2 p.m.

In Lewis’ new novel, “Thieves’ Gambit,” Ross, part of an elite family of thieves, is facing the Thieves’ Gambit, a dangerous international heist that will grant one wish to the winner. And in Dawson’s “Midnight at the Houdini,” Anna’s always been a wallflower, until she’s in a spotlight and the center of a mysterious, increasingly dangerous Hotel Houdini with too many locked rooms. Join the authors as they discuss how their characters make their way through these mysteries. Recommended for ages 12 to 18+.

Families can enjoy activities in the Great Hall throughout the day, including a mystery writing workshop, where Dawson and Lewis will share tips, writing prompts and ideas with attendees, plus a scavenger hunt designed by Game Genius.

All writers featured during the day will sign their books on the Mezzanine level of the Great Hall following their program. Featured books will be available for purchase.

