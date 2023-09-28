MACARONI KID RETURNS TO SKOKIE-NILES-PARK RIDGE-FAR NORTHWEST CHICAGO-A FREE WEEKLY e-NEWSLETTER & WEBSITE FOR FAMILIES
Debra Flanagan, Publisher of Macaroni KID Chicago Northside, has resurrected Macaroni KID Skokie-Niles-Park Ridge-Far Northwest ChicagoCHICAGO, IL, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MACARONI KID RETURNS TO SKOKIE-NILES-PARK RIDGE-FAR NORTHWEST CHICAGO: A Free Weekly Newsletter and Website for Kids and Families
Macaroni KID is excited to announce that it has returned to the Skokie-Niles-Park Ridge-Far Northwest Chicago area! Macaroni Kid is a free, weekly, hyper-local e-newsletter and website that highlights all of the great things for kids and their families to do in their community.
Under the stewardship of Debra Flanagan, Publisher of Macaroni KID Chicago Northside, the resurrected edition, (last published in January of 2021), is poised to quickly become the go-to source for all things family. “As a mom in Lakeview, I know how difficult it can be to keep track of all the fun and enriching events and activities available for kids and families and to find various necessary resources locally. I’m extremely excited to extend the success of what we have built on the Chicago Northside to our northwest neighbors. I look forward to building a vehicle for connecting families with local businesses and organizations.” Macaroni KID covers the spectrum of things to do with kids -- classes, shows, events as well as things to do at home, cooking projects, book reviews, arts and crafts, family travel, and more. Macaroni KID also takes a special focus on events and activities for parents, such as Parent Date Nights, Mom Nights Out, Dad Nights, etc., as well as for older kids who need to socialize independently and safely; making Macaroni KID your one-stop shop for the whole family.
Parents in Skokie, Niles, Park Ridge, and Far Northwest Chicago can sign up to receive their free weekly newsletter by visiting https://skokie.macaronikid.com/subscribe. Those looking for things to do on the Chicago Northside, (Lakeview to Evanston), can also subscribe to https://northsidechicago.macaronikid.com/subscribe.
Ideas for articles and event listings, or sponsorship and advertising inquiries can be sent to debraf@macaronikid.com
About Macaroni KID
Through an ever-growing network of Publisher Parents, Macaroni KID delivers hyper-local weekly email newsletters and websites that provide the scoop on events and activities for kids and their families in over 4,000 communities across the country. In August 2020, Macaroni KID was acquired by CertifiKID, a nationally-recognized website that offers discounts on kids activities and family experiences. The combination of the two “kids” created one of the largest parent-focused digital media and advertising companies in the country, and the premier resource for moms and dads nationwide to discover and save on everything their families want and need.
