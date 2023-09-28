Sahara Energy Geneva commends Shippers, Traders for Commitment to Mercy Ships Cargo Day

About

Sahara Group is a leading international energy and infrastructure conglomerate with operations in over 42 countries across Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. Sahara is a dynamic and transformative leader in various energy sub-sectors via its power (generation and distribution), downstream, midstream, and upstream businesses in key regional and global markets. Sahara continues to explore new frontiers; creating innovative and sustainable ways of bringing energy to life responsibly through the unparalleled talent of the men and women who embody Sahara’s irrepressible spirit. With over 4000 employees from multiple nationalities, Sahara is a uniquely diverse and inclusive organization committed to promoting sustainable environmental, social, and good governance interventions across national, regional, and global markets.

http://www.sahara-group.com