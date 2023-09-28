Governor Ivey Announces More Local Road Projects Funded by Rebuild Alabama

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced more than $2.25 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects.

The funding is made available through the Annual Grant Program, a program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act, overwhelmingly passed by the Legislature and signed by Governor Ivey in 2019, requires ALDOT to establish an annual program setting aside $10 million off the top of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local projects. This is the third and final round of funding for this fiscal year.

“I am proud to announce today’s latest installment of road and bridge projects, a testament to our enduring dedication to improving our state’s infrastructure in all 67 counties. For several years now, Rebuild Alabama has been the bedrock of progress, and our state continues to see its transformative impact.” said Governor Ivey. “We are taking tangible steps toward safer, more efficient travel, and there is more to come.”

Of the awarded projects, cities and counties also contributed over $2.3 million in local funds. Matching funds are not required to be eligible. It is anticipated that a number of projects will be under contract by the end of this year. All projects are required to move forward within one year of the awarding funds.

With this round of awarded state funding, more than $141 million in state transportation funding has been awarded through the local grant programs created by the Rebuild Alabama Act. Projects have been awarded in all 67 counties.

For more information about the Annual Grant Program, visit the program’s dedicated webpage at https://www.dot.state.al.us/programs/RAAGrantProgram.html.

List of Projects

###