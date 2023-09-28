All 100 U.S. Senators authorize the Child Safety Network’s National School Bus Safety Month for 11th year in a row!
Helping us get to 1,,100 yes votes - a historic record for child safety, school bus safety and the school transportation industries
U.S. Senators Deb Fischer and Gary Peters lead unanimous support from U.S. Senate to dedicate September to National School Bus Safety Month - Sen. Res 366
Not even Covid or talks of a government shut down can stop the Child Safety Network or the U.S. Senate’s support to unanimously authorize National School Bus Safety Month; 11 years in a row.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Child Safety Network™ (CSN™) receives Historic United States Senate recognition for its work to help protect tens of millions of students riding on hundreds of thousands of school buses for the 11th year in a row. National School Bus Safety Month (kicks off this month and will be promoted through September 2024).
— Stephanie Duckworth, CSN President
Read the Resolution: https://www.congress.gov/congressional-record/volume-169/issue-156/senate-section/article/S4685-2
Watch the video (2.5 minutes): https://vimeo.com/869196922
"School buses are the safest mode of transportation for our students – but there is still more that can be done to protect our kids on their way to and from school," said Senator Peters, a member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee. "I'm pleased to again lead this bipartisan resolution designating September as National School Bus Safety Month to raise awareness on the new safety initiatives and resources available to support families and help make our communities safer."
U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, the lead sponsor for this campaign for the past six years, stated: “Marking September as School Bus Safety month helps to promote child safety in Nebraska and nationwide. In communities across the U.S., millions of parents rely on school buses and the professionals who operate them to get their kids to the classroom safely. I appreciate the opportunity to pass this annual resolution with Sen. Peters and will continue to work with my colleagues on policies that support our students.”
CSN, now in its 4th Decade of National Public Service, Child Safety Network is America’s leading innovator in the fight to prevent child abuse, abduction, injury, and exploitation; while teaching parents how to raise safer, healthier children and youth. From day one, CSN has never charged a penny for its work or paid any of its executives for their amazing volunteer efforts. CSN became nationally renowned for its many innovations, in particular its ability to teach parents of newborns through early college years how to raise safer, healthier families.
This time, the historic record set by CSN is for the most U.S. Senate support (all 100 U.S. Senators - eleven years in a row) for our collaborative work to protect school buses, students, staff and increase their security, decrease accidents, improve driver training, and provide leading-edge CSN technology that prevents accidents, increase response times by first responders, and reduces diesel school bus carbon footprint by an average of 20%. We call this effort “CSN SafeRide™” and its free to schools and paid for by school board approved corporate sponsors. Just contact 800-906-5901 Extension 10.
“Not even Covid or talks of a government shut down could stop the Child Safety Network or the U.S. Senate’s support to unanimously authorize National School Bus Safety Month for a record 11 years in a row. " – Said CSN President – Stephanie Duckworth. “Thank you, Senators, Deb Fischer (R-NE) and Gary Peters (D-MI) and your dedicated staff in your home states and in Washington DC."
CSN Senior Advisor Detective Dan Sperry added: "I am proud of our Senate for standing behind the only real future we have for our country, our children. We’re excited to showcase new celebrity PSAs to help change behaviors, to alert them of the laws that exist to stop them from passing school buses illegally which places our students in harm’s way. People need to know when to pass and when not to, but tens of millions make that dangerous and illegal mistake every year. For my family it was deadly as we lost our 11-year-old daughter Makayla to a stop arm runner.”
CSN, now in its 4th Decade of National Public Service, is America’s leading innovator in the fight to prevent child abuse, abduction, injury, and exploitation, while teaching parents how to raise safer, healthier children and youth.
From day one, the 501 ( C ) 3 non-profit CSN has never charged a penny for its work or paid any of its executives for their amazing volunteer efforts. CSN became nationally renowned for its many corporately sponsored innovations, in particular its ability to teach parents of newborns through early college years how to raise safer, healthier families.
CSN's largest advanced announcement (1st Q 2024) is the culmination of its decades-long history in developing new technology never before available to parents or students. CSN is launching the first nationwide program for the Search and Rescue of missing persons both by volunteers and professionals with a key focus on the Missing and Murdered indigenous Women and Children crisis.
While much of the functionality must remain secret for now, the tech will also allow people to avoid and be warned of public dangers and receive safe routes away from many disasters like the recent fires in Maui. CSN has received the help of over 200 celebrities and works with most local, state and national agencies to protect your children.
For more information, visit https://www.CSN.org, or to volunteer, visit https://www.CSN.org/Volunteer or call 900-906-6901 Ext 10
