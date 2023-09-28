Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of VisionBank of Iowa
September 28, 2023
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Consent prohibition order against Tanner Winterhof
Former employee of VisionBank of Iowa, Ames, Iowa
Falsification of bank documents
