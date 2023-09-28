Submit Release
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of VisionBank of Iowa

September 28, 2023

Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of VisionBank of Iowa

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Consent prohibition order against Tanner Winterhof
Former employee of VisionBank of Iowa, Ames, Iowa
Falsification of bank documents

