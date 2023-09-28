Submit Release
Injured Hiker Rescued on Tuckerman Ravine Trail

Conservation Officer Griffin McKeown
603-788-4850
603-271-3361
September 28, 2023

Sargent’s Purchase, NH – At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, Michael Harvey, 64, of Methuen, MA was hiking alone with his dog on the Tuckerman Ravine Trail in Sargent’s Purchase. While descending from the summit of Mt. Washington, Harvey stepped on an unstable rock causing him to lose his footing and fall sustaining non-life threatening injuries. Not long after his fall, a fellow hiker came upon Harvey and called 911 for assistance.

A coordinated response began from the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) and Conservation Officers. An AMC rescuer was able to respond from the Hermit Lake Hut and administer medical aid to Harvey. Conservation Officers were able to reach Harvey by accessing the Sherburne Ski Trail by ATV and then hiking up to his location. Conservation Officers then assisted Harvey back to the ATV with the aid of crutches and assistance of rescuers on the scene. Harvey was then driven down to the Pinkham Notch AMC Visitor Center parking lot.

Once at the bottom, an additional assessment was done and it was determined Harvey did not need medical transport from Pinkham Notch. Harvey planned to transport himself to the hospital.

