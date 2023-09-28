Fund for Leadership, Equity, Access and Diversity (LEAD Fund) Welcomes its Newest Board Member, Cornell D. Johnson
Nonprofit affiliate of AAAED adds Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Leader to its board of Civil Rights Advocates, Educators, DE&I and EEO Professionals
We are delighted to have Cornell join us, because he brings fresh ideas to our work pursuing a research and policy agenda in DEI.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fund for Leadership, Equity, Access and Diversity (LEAD Fund), announces the newest addition to its board of directors, Cornell D. Johnson. The LEAD Fund was established to provide thought leadership in promoting inclusive organizations and institutions through research and education on issues related to diversity, social responsibility, human and civil rights. The LEAD Fund is a “Think and Do” tank, which advances new knowledge and tested strategies aimed at eliminating prejudice and discrimination. The Fund is a 501 (c) (3) charitable organization. The Fund was founded by members of the American Association for Access, Equity and Diversity (AAAED).
— Dr. Christopher Metzler, Chair of the LEAD Fund Board
Most recently, Cornell Johnson served as the head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) for Centuri. Centuri Group, Inc., is a strategic infrastructure services company that partners with regulated utilities to help build and maintain the energy network that powers millions of homes and businesses across the United States and Canada. Cornell focused on expanding equity and inclusion strategies and policies across all of Centuri and its family of nine companies. Cornell also led the strategy that positions Centuri to be a world class, benchmark company for sustainable diversity, equity, and inclusion and align those values with the enterprise’s business objectives and client’s results.
Cornell is very passionate about philanthropy and grass roots relationships. Powered by this passion, he currently serves on the board for KIPP DC and the development committee for The Appellate Project making an impact in the lives of tomorrow’s leaders.
“We are delighted to have Cornell join us, because he brings fresh ideas to our work pursuing a research and policy agenda in DEI,” said Dr. Christopher Metzler, Chair of the LEAD Fund Board. “We appreciate Cornell’s willingness to join us to promote the next generation of leaders and to pursue the LEAD Fund’s mission to ‘Think and Do’ in ways that are effective,” added President and CEO Shirley J. Wilcher.
Other LEAD Fund Board members include: Dr. Edna Chun, Vice President; Jennifer Tucker, Board Treasurer; Jacqueline Johnson, Board Secretary; Joan Kuriansky, JB Hill, Dr. Rosa Colon-Kolacko, Dr. Beverly Magda, Dr. Keisha Taylor and Margo Foreman, AAAED Liaison.
For more information about the Fund, visit https://www.leadfund.org/. To donate to the LEAD Fund, go to: https://www.leadfund.org/donate.
