My Media Buzz Achieves WBENC Certification, Affirming Commitment to Women-Owned Business Leadership

ODENTON, MARYLAND, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Media Buzz, a distinguished marketing and production company owned by a Black woman and a member of the prestigious BOW Collective, is proud to announce its official Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) certification, accredited by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). This prestigious certification reinforces My Media Buzz's commitment to diversity, business excellence, and empowering women-owned businesses.

Alegra Hall, CEO of My Media Buzz, joyfully remarked, "Being recognized alongside these exceptional companies is a testament to our dedication to excellence and innovation. We believe that this recognition will propel My Media Buzz to even greater heights as we continue to serve our clients and community with unwavering commitment and enthusiasm."

WBENC's stringent certification process has rigorously validated that My Media Buzz is not only a women-owned business but also demonstrates exceptional management, governance, and strategic business planning.

My Media Buzz's CEO, Alegra Hall, is not only a successful entrepreneur but also a respected member of the prestigious BOW Collective, an elite network of accomplished Black business leaders. Earlier this year, Alegra's outstanding contributions were recognized when My Media Buzz was among the 130 Black businesses honored by Nasdaq, further highlighting her dedication to excellence and innovation in the industry. By actively partnering with women-owned enterprises like My Media Buzz, corporations and government agencies showcase their unwavering dedication to fostering diversity, enriching supplier diversity programs, and empowering women leaders. This collaboration aims to create a more inclusive, balanced, and sustainable economy for all.

Tish Hillman, Lead Writer at My Media Buzz, enthusiastically stated, "We are excited by this achievement and what it represents for our company. Obtaining WBENC certification is a significant milestone that underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence, diversity, and empowering women in business. We look forward to continuing our journey of providing valuable resources and insights to our clients while making a positive impact in our community."

Established in 2008, My Media Buzz burst onto the marketing and production scene under the visionary leadership of producer Alegra Hall. A graduate of Regent University and Pennsylvania State University, Alegra has cultivated My Media Buzz into a comprehensive, full-service enterprise over nearly two decades. To date the media company cites working with hundreds of clients spanning 20 countries.

Throughout its journey, My Media Buzz has produced thousands of episodes for nationally recognized television shows airing on esteemed networks such as CBN, TBN, Daystar, DCTV, WDC, Salsa Network, The WORD Channel, The Voice Network, and WBGRTV. One of My Media Buzz's key differentiators lies in its unwavering commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and leveraging cutting-edge software to craft exceptional products for clients. The team comprises highly skilled editors and audio engineers who consistently deliver captivating commercials and broadcast-worthy television shows featuring royalty-free images and music.

CEO Alegra Hall expressed her excitement stating, "Obtaining WBENC certification is a monumental achievement for My Media Buzz. We are thrilled to be recognized by WBENC and are committed to upholding the core values that define us; integrity, hard work, and a genuine passion for serving our clients and community."

My Media Buzz's base of operations is at "The 3rd," a lakefront professional building situated at 10215 Wincopin Cir, Suite 100, Columbia, MD 21044.

