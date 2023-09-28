Fortinet Joins the United Nations Global Compact

Membership emphasizes Fortinet’s focus on embedding sustainability and responsible corporate governance into its operations and business model

Sept. 28, 2023

Barbara Maigret, SVP, Global Head of Sustainability at Fortinet

“Addressing societal challenges such as climate change, the rise of cybercrime, and the long-term impacts of the pandemic require engagement and collaboration between the private sector, NGOs, and governments. Fortinet is committed to doing its part in contributing to just, safe and sustainable societies. As a testament to our commitment, we are delighted to be members of the United Nations Global Compact [UNGC], standing alongside thousands of leaders worldwide. We openly pledge to drive sustainable business practices in accordance with the UNGC's Ten Principles and to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).”

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) initiative, a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation, and disclosure of responsible business practices.

The UN Global Compact calls on companies to align their operations and strategies with 10 universally accepted principles (known as the Ten Principles) in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues represented in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, with over 15,000 organizations and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries.

By joining the UN Global Compact, Fortinet is committing not only to sustainable practices, but also to enhancing transparency. Participation in the UN Global Compact requires companies to report yearly on their commitment to the universal sustainability principles and development goals. Through its sustainability materiality assessment, Fortinet has identified the following six UN SDGs where the company can have an impact: Gender Equality (5), Affordable and Clean Energy (7), Decent Work and Economic Growth (8), Reduced Inequalities (10), Climate Action (13), and Quality Education (4).

Building on Fortinet’s Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives

Fortinet’s approach to ethical and responsible business practices is based on a strong corporate governance structure and high ethical standards to preserve the trust of its employees, customers, partners, and stakeholders. Its board of directors reviews the governance practices to ensure they are appropriate. Fortinet has a cross-functional ethics committee that takes specific action to ensure a culture of ethics and integrity. Programs are in place to ensure awareness and compliance of Fortinet’s employees, suppliers, and partners with all company policies, codes of conduct, and principles and values such as anti-corruption, conflict minerals, human rights, modern slavery, and whistleblower. As an example of a recent initiative, Fortinet established a third-party risk management committee in 2023 to review and further enhance the company’s anti-corruption program.

Additionally, regarding the environment, Fortinet focuses on addressing climate change impacts and minimizing the environmental footprint of its solutions, operations, and broader value chain. The company aims to achieve net zero for its scope 1 and scope 2 emissions by 2030 by focusing on its own offices, warehouses, and data centers globally and has publicly committed to the science-based target initiative (SBTi). Fortinet also minimizes its environmental impacts by making its products more efficient in terms of power consumption, space occupation, and cooling needs.

The company’s environmental sustainability efforts are also reflected in its product innovation and manufacturing standards, the work done in extending the lifespan of its products by increasing repair, reconditioning, and material recycling, and the support of environmental policies and regulations.

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

