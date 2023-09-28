Infrastructure Projects in the United States Named as Finalists in Bentley Systems’ 2023 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure

Winners to Be Selected and Announced on Oct. 12 as Part of Bentley’s Year in Infrastructure and Going Digital Awards

EXTON, Pa. – Sept. 27, 2023 – Bentley Systems, Incorporated, the infrastructure engineering software company, has announced several projects from the United States as finalists in Bentley’s 2023 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure. The annual awards program honors the extraordinary work of Bentley software users advancing infrastructure design, construction, and operations throughout the world. Twelve independent jury panels, representing 12 award categories, selected the 36 finalists from over 300 nominations submitted by 235 organizations from 51 countries.

Representatives from the finalists’ organizations will present their projects to a panel of independent judges to determine the winners and meet with global press and industry executives at the 2023 Year in Infrastructure and Going Digital Awards event, which will be held at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, October 11-12, 2023. Visit the site to learn how these extraordinary infrastructure projects are leveraging digital advancements to achieve unprecedented outcomes.

The United States projects named as finalists for the 2023 Going Digital Awards are:

Bridges and Tunnels

Digital Twins and Artificial Intelligence for Historic Robert Street Bridge Rehabilitation

Collins Engineers, Inc. – St. Paul, Minnesota, United States

This reinforced concrete arch bridge across the Mississippi River needed rehabilitation. MNDOT retained Collins Engineers to perform a detailed bridge inspection. Collins Engineers selected iTwin Capture and iTwin Experience to generate a digital twin of the bridge. The organization expects to save approximately 20% in rehabilitative construction costs.

Enterprise Engineering

CAD Assets to GIS – A CLIP Update

Phocaz, Inc. – Atlanta, Georgia, United States

To help Georgia DOT access asset data for 80,000 miles of road centerline, Phocaz leveraged ProjectWise to store and manage the roadway design files and iTwin to generate a cloud-based digital twin. The team also used artificial intelligence to automate and digitize the generation of characteristics and locations of highway assets, saving significant time and cost while providing more accurate results.

Roads and Highways

I-70 Floyd Hill to Veterans Memorial Tunnels Project

AtkinsRéalis – Idaho Springs, Colorado, United States

While designing roadway improvements along eight miles of the I-70 corridor, AtkinsRéalis faced site constraints, challenging topography, and a complex design. They utilized iTwin to create digital twins to gain visibility, Bentley’s open modeling applications to facilitate collaborative modeling and data management, and LumenRT for visualization, saving USD 1.2 million and 5,500 hours in coordination time.

Water and Wastewater

EchoWater Project

Project Controls Cubed LLC – Sacramento, California, United States

Among Sacramento’s largest public works projects, EchoWater will upgrade infrastructure to treat approximately 135 million gallons of wastewater per day, providing a safe, reliable water supply. Project Controls Cubed needed to design 22 individual projects for a sprawling complex for removing 99% of ammonia and 89% of nitrogen, presenting significant challenges. The team selected SYNCHRO and iTwin to develop construction solutions and a digital twin. Working in a connected digital visual environment helped EchoWater deliver the project USD 400 million under budget.

To view the full list of awards finalists, visit https://yii.bentley.com/award-finalists.

Winners will be announced on Oct. 12, 2023.

If you would like to request a media interview with a Going Digital Awards finalist or Bentley colleague, or if you have any other media-related questions, please contact Christine Byrne at Christine.Byrne@bentley.com.

The Year in Infrastructure and Going Digital Awards Virtual Press Kit offers access to event registration, press announcements, images, awards winners and finalists’ information, media interview request form, and more. Check out the Virtual Press Kit at https://www.bentley.com/events/going-digital-awards/press/.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities. Our offerings, powered by the iTwin Platform for infrastructure digital twins, include MicroStation and Bentley Open applications for modeling and simulation, Seequent’s software for geoprofessionals, and Bentley Infrastructure Cloud encompassing ProjectWise for project delivery, SYNCHRO for construction management, and AssetWise for asset operations. Bentley Systems’ 5,000 colleagues generate annual revenues of more than $1 billion in 194 countries.

www.bentley.com



