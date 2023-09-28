Submit Release
Anumá Aerospace Awarded Department of Commerce NOAA Grant

NOAA SBIR award supports the advancement of weather data capture leveraging Anumá’s patented partial-vacuum lift (PVL) cell technology

Anumá’s technology is intended to remain aloft indefinitely with an autonomous control system that navigates winds and air currents to remain within predefined geofence boundaries.”
— Diana Little, CEO
RALEIGH, NC, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anumá Aerospace Corporation, the leading pioneer in partial-vacuum lift (PVL) technology, announced today that it has been awarded a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Grant to develop a persistently-elevated, gas-free, aerostatic sensor utility system (PEGASUS). Anumá’s technology supports NOAA’s focus on mitigating extreme events and cascading hazards with a solution for broadening the capture and availability of critical weather data.

“NOAA has identified the need for more actionable weather data to help mitigate extreme weather events and hazards,” said Diana Little, Co-Founder and CEO of Anumá Aerospace. “Anumá’s technology is intended to remain aloft indefinitely with an autonomous control system that navigates winds and air currents to remain within predefined geofence boundaries. This solution allows the capture of critically needed data not previously possible with other systems.”

PEGASUS will work like a data buoy in the sky, continuously collecting and transmitting weather data from the marine atmospheric boundary layer (ABL), making the data available to weather data consumers via a cloud-based application programming interface (API). PEGASUS will be built on Anumá Aerospace’s patented partial-vacuum lift (PVL) cell technology as the aerostatic lift component with onboard photovoltaic equipment and batteries to provide power to onboard systems, including weather data sensors, communications equipment, buoyancy control, and an autonomous control system.

NOAA’s SBIR program is a highly competitive, merit-based grant program that encourages small businesses in the U.S. to engage in research and development (R&D) to advance innovative and commercially viable products or services.
About Anumá Aerospace
At Anumá Aerospace, we envision a world where the promise of globalization can be achieved with environmentally conscious, sustainable, and efficient transportation solutions. We're building solar-electric, partial-vacuum lift (PVL) aerostats and airships capable of true vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), nearly unlimited range and endurance, and zero emissions. Our solutions can bring surety, security, and sustainability to the global supply chain while providing access to underserved and otherwise inaccessible communities.

