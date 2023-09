The Filipino Times Watchlist Summit and Awards 2023 honors top Filipino healthcare professionals in the Middle East

Recipients of the TFT Watchlist Top Healthcare Professionals Awards 2023 TFT Watchlist Awards judges and Philippine dignitaries with Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group, and Chair of The Filipino Times Watchlist on stage during the event Dr. Abdulla Hamed Kazim, Section Head of Healthcare Professional Licensing at the Department of Health Abu Dhabi during his opening remarks at the TFT Watchlist Top Healthcare Professionals Summit 2023 Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group, and Chair of The Filipino Times Watchlist while giving her welcome speech at the TFT Watchlist Top Healthcare Professionals Awards 2023

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 28, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1 in every 4 healthcare professionals and 50% of all nurses in the UAE’s capital is a Filipino. This was revealed by Department of Health Abu Dhabi Section Head of Healthcare Professional Licensing Dr. Abdulla Hamed Kazim in his opening speech at the The Filipino Times Watchlist Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals Summit & Awards 2023.The event recognized 108 top Filipino healthcare professionals, who were named winners of the first TFT Watchlist Healthcare Awards. Organized by New Perspective Media Group, this is the biggest gathering of Filipino healthcare professionals in the region.The winners are from six Middle Eastern countries: Bahrain (1), Iraq (1), Saudi Arabia (11), Kuwait (3), Qatar (3), and UAE (89).With over 400 nominations received, these nominees underwent a rigorous selection process, based on their career excellence, leadership in their respective fields, innovative contributions to enhancing the quality of care, and dedication to their profession.H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, said: “The bilateral relations between the Philippines and the UAE are growing in breadth and depth — from cooperation in space, agriculture, investment protection, and promotion. This is made possible thanks to the efforts of our overseas Filipinos’ medical and allied professionals who have showed their world-class quality and their natural knack for nurturing and caring.”Dr. Abdulla Hamed Kazim, Section Head of Healthcare Professional Licensing at the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, said: “As of September 22, 2023, there are 60,000 healthcare professionals registered in Abu Dhabi, and 25 per cent of this contributes to Filipino nationals alone. If that's not a significant number, I don't know what is. In the nursing workforce, we have 50 per cent of our health care professionals in nursing, and 40 per cent of our nursing workforce are Filipinos.”“The entire Filipino community have brought their skills and their rich cultural diversity to the UAE and have added to the cultural tapestry of this country, fostering a sense of inclusivity and understanding between our countries. They have not only enhanced the quality of healthcare services, but they played an essential role in strengthening the bonds between our nations.”Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group, and Chair of The Filipino Times Watchlist, said: “This momentous event showcases the remarkable talents of Filipino healthcare professionals, recognising not only their technical contributions to the global healthcare landscape, but also the heart and soul that they pour into this noble profession.”Here is the full list of awardees arranged alphabetically by their first names:Dr. Abner AbejoDr. Aileen VillanuevaAlfred A. DahbiAmy V. Magracia MirandaAnalinda Beltran BondadAngelita Cortel BracerosAnnaliza ArolaAnnie Panuyas FernandezArius B. PimentelArnel Bañaga SalgadoBen Joseph Regondola SabilalaBilly Joe G. MercurioBonna Ramos ChanCandice Chang TomasCharmaine M. Dela PenaCherry Chan GonzalesCheyser Joy Bautista CorpuzDr. Chyrell-Lyn Torayno MananguiteCipriano MayorDr. Daffodils G. GuevarraDr. Daisy Balbuena TaduranDan Lester DabonDr. Dexter M. De CastroEfren II Plaza MolinaEligin Jumel H. SaysonElma Jazz E. MacrohonDr. Emelyn A. RouxEmil Serafim N. TolentinoEric FaderesErnesto A. PayumoEvelyn Garcia MenezFitz Gerald D. CamachoFlordelisa Andres UlepFlorence Lazarte DelgadoGay Marie De Leon JumuadHengie Vargas TatonJannet Baldevarona TenebroJayzafer Suarez CiruelasDr. Jerica Lei G. PajoJerome CruzJo Ann San Pedro PanisalesJoewayne Lord Rey Alvin M. AsuncionDr. Joey VillanuevaJohn Christian J. TadiqueJohn Erick Mangalile MaddelaJonalyn De Vera EdadesJonathan CarretasJose Luis Q. MurilloJosefina Gavion GenoviaJosephine Paldo NarvasaJosephine Tabor TindoganJudith A. TenorioJulieta Topino SolasJulius E. GonzagaJulius Ray P. InsoJunah L. BalungcasKrisnan Ed B. GundayaLovelyn Flores CadaMa Yvonne T. VillamorManizah Maharadja ArlieMarcelino P. Santiago Jr.Marcelino R. Pardo IIDr. Maria Cecilia Gliane- TamayoMaria Flordeliza U. DonatoMaricel Trinidad- BrownMariflor N. Del RosarioMarissa C. LenaresMark Anthony Dones ReyesMark Edrian LamorenaMark Kenosis IlayMarvin John G. MilleteMary Joy Motas SuicoMelody Parpados SarmientoMeridein Sanchez PacamanaMichael Dave M. LaurelesMichael Jawod SiladanMichael Nasser R. GregorioMichael Orquiza ViscaraNelson A. BautistaNenita Domingo TuddaoNimfa Jeraldine BuizonDr. Oliver AguilarPaul Fabian Robosa GumabaoPeter Jay Antolin BatoonRabboni Cenabre CalunsagRainier Co MaquilanRamel Caalem CenilRamon Faeldonia Gapasin IIRamona Mercado EstiñosoRed Cloud Decaleng CapuyanRegime AtienzaRegine Day T. BrutasRichard B. SagasagRichmond De Leon AustriaRodney Jay SantosRomualdo Jr. Tecson GonzalgoRonald Soriano GamiaoDr. Ruth Diesto FirmalinoRyan Omar S. MoraSalvacion P. CruzDr. Sherwin Paul C. ReyesSusan Macalingay TagubaTeodoro N. Nuevo Jr.Theresa Gay Dimacali CalingoV-Andrei Q. PuruggananDr. Vea Romelle I. SolaWilma L. SchuckZeehan O. PendalidayTFT Watchlist SummitAnother highlight of the inaugural event is the international Healthcare Summit which featured a powerhouse lineup of industry experts who exchanged knowledge and tackled pressing challenges in healthcare through thought-provoking panel discussions. They delved into how AI plays a crucial role in transforming the healthcare industry, how quality and safety are paramount to both patients and practitioners, and the apparent shift that the industry has taken post-pandemic.The summit session of the event featured leading experts including Dr. Aaron Han, MD, PhD, Owner of ASA Clinic Labs and Chief Medical Officer at Alliance Care Technologies; Rizwan Tufail, Chief Data Officer at PureHealth; Charlene Mae Sta. Teresa, UAE Coding Ambassador at Coders HQ – Ministry of AI; Rita Gallagher, Executive Director of Galaxy Quality Solutions, Dan Lester Dabon, Group Senior Manager for Quality and Patient Safety at Burjeel Holdings; Dr. Aileen Villanueva, General Practitioner at Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital and Mediclinic Al Reem Clinic; Dr. Jose Puno Villanueva, Specialist in Occupational Medicine at Etihad Airways, Houda Al Hajri, Group Quality Director at Burjeel Holdings, and Michael Siladan, Operations Manager- MedAssist at Emirates, and President of the Philippine Healthcare Professional Association – UAE.Hon. Renato N. Dueñas Jr., Consul General of Dubai and Northern Emirates, said: "Our healthcare professionals in the UAE and across the GCC embody resilience, skill, and unparalleled dedication. With six out of ten nurses in the UAE being Filipinos, this fact stands as a testament to their commitment to the well-being of nationals and expatriates alike.”Vince Ang, Chief Operating Officer of New Perspective Media Group, said: “The TFT Watchlist represents just one facet of our tireless efforts aimed at elevating the stature of Filipinos in the Middle East. This allows us to shine a spotlight on and applaud the remarkable contributions of our talented healthcare professionals who played a pivotal role in enhancing the healthcare landscape of the Middle East.”Judges who helped determine the awardees included Dr. Aileen Villanueva, General Practitioner of Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital and Mediclinic Al Reem Clinic; Dan Lester Dabon, Group Senior Manager- Quality and Patient Safety of Burjeel Holdings; Dr. Jose Puno Villanueva, Specialist in Occupational Medicine at Etihad Airways; Red Cloud Capuyan, Founding President of Philippine Nurses Association – UAE Chapter; Ronald Gamiao, President of Filipino Nurses Association in the Emirates; and Vince Ang, Chief Operating Officer of New Perspective Media Group.This TFT Watchlist Awards is supported by Rockwell Land, Innovations Group, Zurich Middle East, Darcey Flowers, GMA Pinoy TV, and partner organisations including the Association of Filipino School Nurses in the UAE, Filipino Nurses of Arabia, Integrated Philippine Association of Optometrists, Incorporated, Filipino Nurses in Emirates, Philippine Healthcare Professionals Association, and Philippine Nurses Association UAE Chapter.