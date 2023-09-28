The Filipino Times Watchlist Summit and Awards 2023 honors top Filipino healthcare professionals in the Middle East
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1 in every 4 healthcare professionals and 50% of all nurses in the UAE’s capital is a Filipino. This was revealed by Department of Health Abu Dhabi Section Head of Healthcare Professional Licensing Dr. Abdulla Hamed Kazim in his opening speech at the The Filipino Times Watchlist Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals Summit & Awards 2023.
TFT Watchlist Awards judges and Philippine dignitaries with Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group, and Chair of The Filipino Times Watchlist on stage during the event
Dr. Abdulla Hamed Kazim, Section Head of Healthcare Professional Licensing at the Department of Health Abu Dhabi during his opening remarks at the TFT Watchlist Top Healthcare Professionals Summit 2023
The event recognized 108 top Filipino healthcare professionals, who were named winners of the first TFT Watchlist Healthcare Awards. Organized by New Perspective Media Group, this is the biggest gathering of Filipino healthcare professionals in the region.
The winners are from six Middle Eastern countries: Bahrain (1), Iraq (1), Saudi Arabia (11), Kuwait (3), Qatar (3), and UAE (89).
With over 400 nominations received, these nominees underwent a rigorous selection process, based on their career excellence, leadership in their respective fields, innovative contributions to enhancing the quality of care, and dedication to their profession.
H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, said: “The bilateral relations between the Philippines and the UAE are growing in breadth and depth — from cooperation in space, agriculture, investment protection, and promotion. This is made possible thanks to the efforts of our overseas Filipinos’ medical and allied professionals who have showed their world-class quality and their natural knack for nurturing and caring.”
Dr. Abdulla Hamed Kazim, Section Head of Healthcare Professional Licensing at the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, said: “As of September 22, 2023, there are 60,000 healthcare professionals registered in Abu Dhabi, and 25 per cent of this contributes to Filipino nationals alone. If that's not a significant number, I don't know what is. In the nursing workforce, we have 50 per cent of our health care professionals in nursing, and 40 per cent of our nursing workforce are Filipinos.”
“The entire Filipino community have brought their skills and their rich cultural diversity to the UAE and have added to the cultural tapestry of this country, fostering a sense of inclusivity and understanding between our countries. They have not only enhanced the quality of healthcare services, but they played an essential role in strengthening the bonds between our nations.”
Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group, and Chair of The Filipino Times Watchlist, said: “This momentous event showcases the remarkable talents of Filipino healthcare professionals, recognising not only their technical contributions to the global healthcare landscape, but also the heart and soul that they pour into this noble profession.”
Here is the full list of awardees arranged alphabetically by their first names:
Dr. Abner Abejo
Dr. Aileen Villanueva
Alfred A. Dahbi
Amy V. Magracia Miranda
Analinda Beltran Bondad
Angelita Cortel Braceros
Annaliza Arola
Annie Panuyas Fernandez
Arius B. Pimentel
Arnel Bañaga Salgado
Ben Joseph Regondola Sabilala
Billy Joe G. Mercurio
Bonna Ramos Chan
Candice Chang Tomas
Charmaine M. Dela Pena
Cherry Chan Gonzales
Cheyser Joy Bautista Corpuz
Dr. Chyrell-Lyn Torayno Mananguite
Cipriano Mayor
Dr. Daffodils G. Guevarra
Dr. Daisy Balbuena Taduran
Dan Lester Dabon
Dr. Dexter M. De Castro
Efren II Plaza Molina
Eligin Jumel H. Sayson
Elma Jazz E. Macrohon
Dr. Emelyn A. Roux
Emil Serafim N. Tolentino
Eric Faderes
Ernesto A. Payumo
Evelyn Garcia Menez
Fitz Gerald D. Camacho
Flordelisa Andres Ulep
Florence Lazarte Delgado
Gay Marie De Leon Jumuad
Hengie Vargas Taton
Jannet Baldevarona Tenebro
Jayzafer Suarez Ciruelas
Dr. Jerica Lei G. Pajo
Jerome Cruz
Jo Ann San Pedro Panisales
Joewayne Lord Rey Alvin M. Asuncion
Dr. Joey Villanueva
John Christian J. Tadique
John Erick Mangalile Maddela
Jonalyn De Vera Edades
Jonathan Carretas
Jose Luis Q. Murillo
Josefina Gavion Genovia
Josephine Paldo Narvasa
Josephine Tabor Tindogan
Judith A. Tenorio
Julieta Topino Solas
Julius E. Gonzaga
Julius Ray P. Inso
Junah L. Balungcas
Krisnan Ed B. Gundaya
Lovelyn Flores Cada
Ma Yvonne T. Villamor
Manizah Maharadja Arlie
Marcelino P. Santiago Jr.
Marcelino R. Pardo II
Dr. Maria Cecilia Gliane- Tamayo
Maria Flordeliza U. Donato
Maricel Trinidad- Brown
Mariflor N. Del Rosario
Marissa C. Lenares
Mark Anthony Dones Reyes
Mark Edrian Lamorena
Mark Kenosis Ilay
Marvin John G. Millete
Mary Joy Motas Suico
Melody Parpados Sarmiento
Meridein Sanchez Pacamana
Michael Dave M. Laureles
Michael Jawod Siladan
Michael Nasser R. Gregorio
Michael Orquiza Viscara
Nelson A. Bautista
Nenita Domingo Tuddao
Nimfa Jeraldine Buizon
Dr. Oliver Aguilar
Paul Fabian Robosa Gumabao
Peter Jay Antolin Batoon
Rabboni Cenabre Calunsag
Rainier Co Maquilan
Ramel Caalem Cenil
Ramon Faeldonia Gapasin II
Ramona Mercado Estiñoso
Red Cloud Decaleng Capuyan
Regime Atienza
Regine Day T. Brutas
Richard B. Sagasag
Richmond De Leon Austria
Rodney Jay Santos
Romualdo Jr. Tecson Gonzalgo
Ronald Soriano Gamiao
Dr. Ruth Diesto Firmalino
Ryan Omar S. Mora
Salvacion P. Cruz
Dr. Sherwin Paul C. Reyes
Susan Macalingay Taguba
Teodoro N. Nuevo Jr.
Theresa Gay Dimacali Calingo
V-Andrei Q. Purugganan
Dr. Vea Romelle I. Sola
Wilma L. Schuck
Zeehan O. Pendaliday
TFT Watchlist Summit
Another highlight of the inaugural event is the international Healthcare Summit which featured a powerhouse lineup of industry experts who exchanged knowledge and tackled pressing challenges in healthcare through thought-provoking panel discussions. They delved into how AI plays a crucial role in transforming the healthcare industry, how quality and safety are paramount to both patients and practitioners, and the apparent shift that the industry has taken post-pandemic.
The summit session of the event featured leading experts including Dr. Aaron Han, MD, PhD, Owner of ASA Clinic Labs and Chief Medical Officer at Alliance Care Technologies; Rizwan Tufail, Chief Data Officer at PureHealth; Charlene Mae Sta. Teresa, UAE Coding Ambassador at Coders HQ – Ministry of AI; Rita Gallagher, Executive Director of Galaxy Quality Solutions, Dan Lester Dabon, Group Senior Manager for Quality and Patient Safety at Burjeel Holdings; Dr. Aileen Villanueva, General Practitioner at Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital and Mediclinic Al Reem Clinic; Dr. Jose Puno Villanueva, Specialist in Occupational Medicine at Etihad Airways, Houda Al Hajri, Group Quality Director at Burjeel Holdings, and Michael Siladan, Operations Manager- MedAssist at Emirates, and President of the Philippine Healthcare Professional Association – UAE.
Hon. Renato N. Dueñas Jr., Consul General of Dubai and Northern Emirates, said: "Our healthcare professionals in the UAE and across the GCC embody resilience, skill, and unparalleled dedication. With six out of ten nurses in the UAE being Filipinos, this fact stands as a testament to their commitment to the well-being of nationals and expatriates alike.”
Vince Ang, Chief Operating Officer of New Perspective Media Group, said: “The TFT Watchlist represents just one facet of our tireless efforts aimed at elevating the stature of Filipinos in the Middle East. This allows us to shine a spotlight on and applaud the remarkable contributions of our talented healthcare professionals who played a pivotal role in enhancing the healthcare landscape of the Middle East.”
Judges who helped determine the awardees included Dr. Aileen Villanueva, General Practitioner of Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital and Mediclinic Al Reem Clinic; Dan Lester Dabon, Group Senior Manager- Quality and Patient Safety of Burjeel Holdings; Dr. Jose Puno Villanueva, Specialist in Occupational Medicine at Etihad Airways; Red Cloud Capuyan, Founding President of Philippine Nurses Association – UAE Chapter; Ronald Gamiao, President of Filipino Nurses Association in the Emirates; and Vince Ang, Chief Operating Officer of New Perspective Media Group.
This TFT Watchlist Awards is supported by Rockwell Land, Innovations Group, Zurich Middle East, Darcey Flowers, GMA Pinoy TV, and partner organisations including the Association of Filipino School Nurses in the UAE, Filipino Nurses of Arabia, Integrated Philippine Association of Optometrists, Incorporated, Filipino Nurses in Emirates, Philippine Healthcare Professionals Association, and Philippine Nurses Association UAE Chapter.
Vince Ang
New Perspective Media Group
+971 55 473 9253
email us here