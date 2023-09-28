EU-supported computer science programme for schools launched in Ukraine

An EU-supported project that redefines Computer Science as a school subject was presented in Kyiv on 26 September.

The project – ‘Updated Informatics – IT-studios’ – is being rolled out on the initiative of the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Education and Science, as part of the EU-funded programme EU4DigitalUA.

“Over four million Ukrainian students can now study with the updated Computer Science materials,” said Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation. “IT-studios represent a fundamentally new approach to education, a practical embodiment of the best modern experience. We have updated the platform so that educational institutions can easily adapt to the digital future, which we are already creating together.”

The pilot project was completed last academic year as part of the EU4DigitalUkraine programme, with 50 schools and 3,000 students participating under the guidance of 70 teachers across Ukraine.

Starting from 26 September, the materials for ‘Updated Informatics – IT-studios’ are ready for use throughout the system of general secondary education, in primary, secondary and high school.

“The scaling of innovative resources to all Ukrainian schools is evidence of the cooperation between Ukraine and the EU as well as unwavering support for digital education and digital transformation of Ukraine by the European Union,” said Rémy Duflot, Deputy Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine.

Updated materials are posted on a separate module of the Diia.Education platform. The module is designed to meet the needs of people with visual or cognitive impairments.

