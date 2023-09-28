Katarina Mathernova officially becomes new EU Ambassador to Ukraine

On 28 September, Katarina Mathernova was officially accredited as Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine.

Her credentials were accepted by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Katarina Mathernová was nominated as the EU Ambassador to Ukraine this April.

She previously served as Deputy Director-General in the Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission, and as Senior Adviser and Manager at the World Bank for European and Central Asia.

“We at the EU Delegation to Ukraine are looking forward to working under her leadership!” the EU Delegation to Ukraine wrote on its Facebook page.

