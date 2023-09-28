Submit Release
A Fusion of Chart-Toppers and Dance Music Royalty: "Scream Official Remix" by Farrah Mechael and Shitty Princess

One polaroid in the center with a photo of Farrah Mechael & Shitty Princess on the beach in it. Two polaroids on each side seemingly laying under the main polaroid. Pink & black background separated halfway through the frame diagonally.

The single art for "Scream Official Remix" by Farrah Mechael & Shitty Princess.

Farrah Mechael & Shitty Princess posing on Hollywood Boulevard Walk of Fame. Shitty Princess wears a pink tutu, white shirt, and white lampshade on her head. Farrah Mechael wears a light set of a shirt & skirt along with a white shirt. The mural behind them is vibrant.

Farrah Mechael & Shitty Princess pose for a photo as they attend meetings and video shoots in Hollywood, California for the promotion of their new single, "Scream Official Remix"

Farrah Mechael is wearing a black bathing suit one piece with cut outs. Shitty Princess is wearing a pink shirt and a short pink tutu with a white lampshade on her head with a sparkly crown on top.

Farrah Mechael & Shitty Princess pose on the beach in between takes during the filming of the music video for their newest joint single, "Scream Official Remix."

Pop music royalty Farrah Mechael and Shitty Princess bring summer vibes into fall with dance masterpiece "Scream Official Remix"

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready for a musical revolution as chart-topping sensation Farrah Mechael and enigmatic hitmaker Shitty Princess join forces for the electrifying "Scream Official Remix." This collaboration transcends genres, delivering an auditory experience that redefines sonic boundaries and sets dance floors ablaze.

The "Scream Official Remix" is a testament to the boundless creativity of these two artists and an artistic fusion of two musical powerhouses. This record promises an unforgettable auditory journey—a sonic escape perfect for dance floors, Friday nights, and the spirit of celebration.

Farrah Mechael's remarkable achievements in the music industry include chart-topping hits, with her single "Burning" reaching the coveted #1 spot among independent artists and an impressive #21 on Top 40 radio charts, sharing the limelight with pop icons Beyoncé and Lady Gaga. Her live performances, marked by her powerhouse vocals, have solidified a dedicated fan base, having shared stages with world-renowned artists like Ariana Grande, Marshmello, and Shawn Mendes.

Shitty Princess, known for her chart-topping electronic beats and enigmatic persona, reigns supreme in the world of dance music. Her electronic beats have dominated charts, and her exceptional artistry led to FYC nominations across five categories at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Shitty Princess has headlined her own festival, Princessfest, and graced stages alongside music luminaries such as Post Malone, Migos, and Dillon Francis.

Together, Farrah Mechael and Shitty Princess combined their musical influences and experiences to compose "Scream Official Remix,” fitting with both of their supported causes of self-expression and women claiming their power. The original composers of the lyrics include Farrah’s very own sister, Tamara Mechael, chart-topping songwriter and renowned poet.

