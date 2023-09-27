TOMORROW: In Los Angeles County, Governor Newsom to Sign Legislation Boosting Wages & Supporting Workers

LOS ANGELES COUNTY – Tomorrow in Los Angeles County, Governor Gavin Newsom will join workers and labor leaders to sign legislation that will boost wages and support workers.

WHEN: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page and the Governor’s YouTube page.

This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

