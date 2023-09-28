Warriors Heart Virginia Soft Opening on 9/11/23 Announces New Peer-to-Peer Healing Center

Warriors Heart Founders announced the Warriors Heart Virginia Soft Opening (L to R: Former Special Operations/Founder Tom Spooner, Founder Laurie Spooner, CEO/Founder Josh Lannon, and Former Law Enforcement Officer/Founder Lisa Lannon).

Daniel M. Gade, Virginia Department of Veterans Services Commissioner spoke with gratitude at Warriors Heart Virginia Soft Opening on 9/11/23.

Nelson Smith, Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services Commissioner speaking at Warriors Heart Virginia Soft Opening on 9/11/23.

Warriors Heart Virginia Executive Director, USAF Veteran and retired Law Enforcement Officer Mike Marotta at Warriors Heart’s new 520-acre healing center.