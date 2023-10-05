Coleman Jet Solutions Proudly Sponsors NTCHBA Conference: Dave Coleman Provides Business Aviation Overview at the Event
David Coleman, President of Coleman Jet Solutions, delivered an educational presentation on the management of private aircraft at the NTCHBA conference.
Working with banks and trusts is always educational. Their expertise with an array of assets offers a fresh perspective on how issues are handled and prepares us to react efficiently in the future.”HIGHLAND PARK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coleman Jet Solutions, a premium aircraft brokerage firm providing unparalleled technical, regulatory, and financial advisory services, sponsored and presented at the NTCHBA Conference. David Coleman, President of Coleman Jet Solutions, delivered an insightful and educational presentation on the management and sale of private aircraft to the conference attendees.
The National Trust Closely Held Business Association (NTCHBA) Annual Conference provides individuals within the corporate fiduciary, trust, and estate industries an educational and resourceful platform to communicate with other professionals.
With his extensive knowledge in the aviation industry and numerous collaborations with institutions for aircraft repossession and disposal, David Coleman provided a comprehensive overview of the obstacles banks and trusts might encounter when dealing with aircraft in their portfolio.
“Working with banks and trusts is always educational. Their expertise with a wide array of assets offers a fresh perspective on how issues are handled and prepares us to react more efficiently in the future.” David Coleman also said, “we are grateful for the opportunity to present in front of members of the National Trust Closely Held Business Association. It demonstrates our commitment to assist corporate fiduciary, trust, and estate industries with any aviation matters.”
About Coleman Jet Solutions
Coleman Jet Solutions, located on Chicago’s North Shore, provides superior technical, regulatory, and financial guidance with uncompromising loyalty and unequaled results. Our expertise in aircraft research, aircraft evaluation and shrewd negotiation techniques are for the sole benefit of our clients. For more information, visit www.colemanjets.com or contact Dave Coleman at dave@colemanjets.com or 847.748.8333.
