The Swing Tones Bring Their Big Brass Sound to The Bourbon Room Hollywood

The Swing Tones at the Summer Swing Nights Drive-In Experience. Shiloh & Ira entertain folks at a Swing Tones Concert. Aaron Jacobs leads The Swing Tones

Step back in time as The Swing Tones, a Big Brass Band known for mesmerizing renditions of the Jazz & Swing Age, prepare to electrify The Bourbon Room Hollywood

We are thrilled to perform at The Bourbon Room. Our ability to channel the spirit of the big band era with our vocal jazz expertise is truly unparalleled; the audience will be left wanting more.” — Aaron Jacobs

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare to step back in time as The Swing Tones, a Big Brass Band renowned for their mesmerizing vocal jazz and brass renditions of the Jazz Age and swing music, prepare to electrify the stage at the The Bourbon Room Hollywood. This dynamic ensemble will take the stage on Sunday, October 15, 2023, promising an evening of high-energy entertainment that will transport audiences to the heyday of swing and jazz.

"We are thrilled to perform at The Bourbon Room Hollywood," said Aaron Jacobs, Executive Producer & Lead Vocalist. "Our ability to channel the spirit of the big band era with our vocal jazz expertise is truly unparalleled. This performance promises to be a night of music, dance, and sheer exhilaration that will leave the audience wanting more."

The Swing Tones at The Bourbon Room Hollywood

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Time: 7 - 9:30 p.m.

Venue: The Bourbon Room Hollywood

6356 Hollywood Blvd 2nd floor

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Tickets: BourbonRoomHollywood.com

The Swing Tones are a musical powerhouse, celebrated for their authentic interpretations of classics from the 1920s and 1930s. With their toe-tapping rhythms, infectious melodies, and a brass section that packs a punch, the band has garnered a dedicated following of music enthusiasts and history buffs alike.

Vocalists: Aaron Jacobs

Erin Ben-Moche

Adrian Mustain

Tiah Gina

Lauren Leland

Shiloh June

Ira Hill

Pianist & Music Director: James Morgan

Bassist: Susan Quam

Drummer: Satoshi Kirisawa

Saxophone/Clarinet: Michael Czaja

Trumpet: Didier Reyes

Trombone: Ken Eernisse

Attendees can expect an unforgettable experience filled with the infectious energy of swing dance and the nostalgic charm of an era that defined American culture. From the moment the Swing Tones strike their first chord, the audience will be transported on a musical journey that captures the essence of the Jazz Age.

Don't miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to witness the Swing Tones live in action. Grab your dancing shoes and join us for an evening of unparalleled musical entertainment at The Bourbon Room Hollywood on October 15, 2023.

The Swing Tones debuted at Summer Swing Nights in 2018 at the Automobile Driving Museum in El Segundo with a mission to preserve the legacies of big band and swing music while contemporizing the experience with some modern twists. Highlighting vocal harmonic sounds such as “The Andrews Sisters” and “The Manhattan Transfer,” The Swing Tones also take modern tunes and “swingify” them, like the popular Postmodern Jukebox. aaronjacobsproductions.com

The Bourbon Room Hollywood is a truly iconic venue kicked off by the global sensation Rock of Ages. It hosts live performances across a variety of genres, ranging from rock n’ roll to stand-up comedy to immersive theatrical experiences. For further information about the event and venue, please visit BourbonRoomHollywood.com

The Swing Tones