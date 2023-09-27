Governor Josh Shapiro Appoints TJ Yablonski as Secretary of Legislative Affairs; Mike Vereb Steps Down After Setting Up Office Over First Nine Months of Shapiro Administration

Yablonski has more than a decade of experience serving Pennsylvanians across the Commonwealth and has a deep knowledge of Pennsylvania government and key relationships with Pennsylvania leaders.

Mike Vereb is concluding his work after setting up the Office of Legislative Affairs for Governor Shapiro, continuing his decades-long record of working across the aisle to get things done for the people of Pennsylvania.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced former State Representative Mike Vereb is stepping down as Secretary of Legislative Affairs and he will appoint Thomas (TJ) Yablonski Jr., a Pennsylvania native who currently serves as a Senior Advisor in the Governor’s Office, to fill the role.

“Mike has spent decades serving our Commonwealth, including six years securing funding for law enforcement and enhancing school safety in the Office of Attorney General and the critical first year of our Administration getting a historic, bipartisan budget across the finish line,” said Chief of Staff Dana Fritz. “Mike has been a key member of our team and thanks to his dedicated service, the Governor’s Office is prepared for the work ahead. We wish Mike all the best and we’re grateful for his service.”

As Secretary of Legislative Affairs throughout the first nine months of the Shapiro Administration, Mike Vereb helped the Governor’s Office get up and running and work across the aisle to bring people together and get things done. During his tenure, Governor Shapiro signed into a law a first-in-the-nation reform to ensure more women can access breast cancer screenings, a historic expansion of the Property Tax Rent Rebate program, and a bipartisan budget that makes meaningful investments in Pennsylvania students, families, businesses, law enforcement and more.

“TJ Yablonski brings over a decade of experience serving Pennsylvanians and a deep knowledge of state government to this role. We are proud TJ will be stepping up into this to lead our Office of Legislative Affairs and continue our Administration’s work to bring people together and deliver real results for all Pennsylvanians,” said Fritz.

Yablonski Jr. has spent his entire career serving the people of Pennsylvania, building trusting relationships in Harrisburg and across the Commonwealth, and developing a deep knowledge of Pennsylvania government at all levels. Yablonski Jr. served in a number of senior roles throughout the Wolf Administration and previously worked for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

Vereb tendered his resignation today and Yablonski Jr. will assume the role of Secretary of Legislative Affairs on Monday, October 2, 2023.

