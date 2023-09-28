Harold Eric Unveils Debut Single “Love Again” — Available Saturday, September 30th

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Harold Eric is a multi-talented artist with a career spanning television and music.

Actor and producer Harold Eric is returning to his musical roots with the highly-anticipated debut single, "Love Again," on Saturday, September 30th.

I'm beyond thrilled to introduce my upcoming singles to a global audience. This moment marks the fulfillment of a lifelong dream, and I’m eager to embrace the journey ahead.” — Harold Eric

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accomplished actor and producer Harold Eric (Search Party, Daddydelphia) is returning to his musical roots with the highly-anticipated debut single, "Love Again," which is set to release on Saturday, September 30th, at 7:00 PM (EDT).

Having embarked on his musical journey as a child, which he attributes to his formative years in the Grammy Award-winning Brooklyn Youth Chorus, Harold Eric has shared the stage with iconic artists such as Elton John, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Natasha Bedingfield, and Bette Midler.

Following recent successes in television and commercial projects, which have resulted in sizable followings on Instagram and TikTok, Harold Eric is thrilled to unveil his inaugural solo release. A soul-stirring ballad, “Love Again” delves into the complex tapestry of love, heartbreak, and the willingness to let one's heart become vulnerable once more. Audiences worldwide will be able to enjoy the song on all major streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify.

In an expression of excitement, Harold Eric remarked, “I'm beyond thrilled to introduce my upcoming singles to a global audience. This moment marks the fulfillment of a lifelong dream, and I’m eager to embrace the journey ahead.”

“Love Again” serves as the first of three singles that Harold Eric plans to release this year. Each upcoming single promises to build upon this debut, creating a musical trilogy that will undoubtedly resonate with listeners worldwide.

For additional information about Harold Eric and to stay updated on his music, please visit his official website at www.harolderic.com.

About Harold Eric:

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Harold Eric is a multi-talented artist with a diverse career as an actor, director, screenwriter, singer-songwriter, and producer. He began his music career during childhood, backing up renowned artists such as Elton John, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Natasha Bedingfield, and Bette Midler, among others. After years in the acting industry, appearing on television shows such as "Search Party" and "Gotham," he has returned to his musical roots and is now poised to carve out his path as a solo artist.

Harold Eric - Love Again (Teaser)