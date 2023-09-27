More EU in Georgia: Young European Ambassadors conduct series of events to highlight cooperation and opportunities

Starting from 26 September, Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) from Georgia and the European Union are carrying out three days of activities in Western Georgia, highlighting the message of “More EU in Georgia”.

A total of 17 young people, including Georgian and EU YEAs, are visiting public and private schools, state universities, and EuroClubs in three western regions: Imereti (Kutaisi), Samegrelo (Zugdidi), and the Autonomous Republic of Adjara (Batumi, Keda). The meetings bring together students and young people between the ages of 16 and 26, all sharing a keen interest in the European Union and civic activism.

The first meetings took place in Kutaisi on 26 September, and included two school visits (N26 public school and Georgian-American school ‘Progress’), and a meeting with students at the Kutaisi University, before finishing with an event at the Kutaisi EuroClub founded in cooperation with the Research-Intellectual Club ‘Dialogue of Generations’.

“The interactive sessions not only shed light on the EU’s strategic goals but also showcased the practical opportunities that it offers for skill development and entrepreneurship,” said Ebba Fagerlund, a Young European Ambassador from Sweden. “It’s clear that the EU’s presence in Georgia is making a positive impact, and I’m excited to see more young people, especially from rural areas, becoming part of this dynamic initiative.”

The visits are taking place during the last week of the call for young people wanting to join the ‘Young European Ambassadors’ initiative and will aim to encourage more young people from rural areas to join the YEAs. The deadline for applications is 1 October.

Today, on 27 September, the YEAs will head to Zugdidi to visit the N4 state school, Shota Meskhia Zugdidi State University, and will meet with local youth in Zugdidi EuroClub founded jointly as a result of cooperation between YEAs and the Association Atinati.

In Keda, on 28 September, the YEAs will join one of the activities initiated by the Keda EuroClub, which was officially launched in June 2023 in cooperation with the Keda Public School. During the activity, students will make handicrafts using epoxy, on which the symbols of the EU and Georgia will be printed. As part of the activity, students will learn about cooperation with the EU and the history of the flags of Georgia and the European Union.

Throughout the week, the YEAs will lead interactive activities aimed at informing young people about opportunities to develop their skills within EU-funded actions and will present practical examples of how the EU supports skills development and entrepreneurship in Georgia.The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative is a non-political, voluntary, communication network connecting young people from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine and the EU Member States and the United Kingdom. The YEAs initiative was created by the European Union in 2016 and has so far involved more than 1,700 young people from over 30 different countries.