Ukraine: School in Poltava Oblast reopens after repairs with EU support

The Vernadsky School in Shyshaky village, Poltava Oblast, reopened on 26 September after a complete renovation under the Ukraine Early Recovery Programme (UERP) run by the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The school currently serves 466 students. Among them are 41 children of combat veterans, ten whose parents were affected by the Chernobyl disaster, and 13 children with disabilities. The Vernadsky School has also welcomed 24 internally displaced children from the regions most affected by the war.

During the reconstruction, the interior premises, including sanitary facilities, were completely renovated, and new energy-efficient windows and doors were installed. The school’s gas equipment was also modernised, and the water supply, sewerage, heating, ventilation and electricity networks were replaced.

A modern computer network and server equipment was also installed. The school’s facilities were also adapted for children with disabilities, with ramps, a lift and a hoist being installed.

“Although we feared that a full-scale invasion would interrupt the work, the reconstruction was completed on time,” said Oleksandr Tutka, Head of the Shyshaky United Territorial Community. “For me, this is another example of Ukrainian resilience and striving for a better life. But of course, it would not have been possible without the support of the European Union.”

The works were financed by a €1 million loan from the EIB, the bank of the European Union. A contribution of €100,000 was drawn from the local budget.

