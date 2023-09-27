FinLab Solutions SA unveils PackHedge™ v.6.1 with enhanced Portfolio Accounting and Investment Management features
PackHedge™ v.6.1. provides detailed understanding of your portfolios' Realized and Unrealized Gains and Losses as well as the intricacies of the Cash Ladder.
Investors demand transparent reporting on their portfolio performance with realized/unrealized gains/losses & many details such as cash ladder, stress testing, scenario & risk analysis and much more.”GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FinLab, the specialist investment industry software company and a leading innovator in portfolio management solutions, is thrilled to announce the release of PackHedge™ v.6.1. This latest update introduces a host of new features and enhanced functionalities designed to empower Family Offices, Portfolio Managers, and Investment Teams with comprehensive tools for portfolio accounting and management.
— Denis de Pentheny O’Kelly
The highlights of the additional and enhanced Portfolio Accounting functionalities include:
• General Ledger providing mark-to-market and futures daily settlements for all positions and accounts,
• General Journal recording all transactions in portfolios,
• Income Statement and various portfolio windows/tabs providing both transaction level, periodic and cumulative realized & unrealized gains & losses for each position and all chart of account groupings.
• Holdings Window/Tab providing a wide selection of customizable columns for display, covering prices, cash flows, realized/unrealized P&L for transactions, lots, defined periods and/or cumulative periods and more.
FinLab’s CEO, Denis de Pentheny O’Kelly stated, “Family members and Investors today demand transparency and timely reporting on their portfolios, not only for positions performance with realized and unrealized gains/losses, but also multiple details including the cash ladder, risk measurements, portfolio stress testing, scenario analysis and much more.”
General Ledger and General Journal offer cost method choices including FIFO (First-In-First-Out), LIFO (Last-In-First-Out), adjusted cost base and average purchase price.
Denis de Pentheny O’Kelly added, “These are only some of the key needs PackHedge™ addresses for customers with mixed asset types portfolios, including Equities, Bonds, Options, Futures, Commodities, Hedge Funds, Private Equity Funds, Mutual Funds, Crypto Currencies, Real Estate, Art Collections, and even Classic Cars.”
Other portfolio management tools enhancements include defining and reporting of Rules & Alarms for any qualitative or quantitative rules. Transactions for contributions, distributions and dividends now provide greater flexibility around transaction definition as income/expense or adjusted cost based together with adjusted book value settings.
PackHedge™ v.6.1 also incorporates new look & feel out-of-the-box report templates, customizable by clients with their own logos and easily adjustable to individual requirements. And the custom views dashboards’ improved rendering means display layout, page breaks and other formatting settings are respected across all display types.
About FinLab
FinLab Solutions SA is a software solutions company founded in 1999 and headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. The company remains dedicated to providing industry-leading solutions to its clients, enabling them to effectively manage portfolios with mixed asset types including Equities, Bonds, Options, Futures, Commodities, Hedge Funds, Private Equity Funds, Mutual Funds, Crypto Currencies, Real Estate, Art Collections, Classic Cars, and many other investment instruments (UCITS, ETFs, Forwards, Currencies, etc.).
The company’s solution PackHedge™, provides a series of state-of-the-art modular software tools in a single fully integrated platform that includes: unmatched asset allocation, portfolio construction and management tools for complete proforma portfolio simulation and/or comprehensive portfolio shadow accounting for mixed asset portfolios, managed accounts or funds of funds, with automated and/or manual reconciliation with custodians and/or administrators, liquidity ladder and cash flow forecasting/analysis, contribution analysis, attribution analysis and exposure analysis. PackHedge™ offers the most advanced analytical tools including: stress testing, factor analysis, scenario analysis, sensitivity analysis, exposure analysis, contribution and attribution analysis, portfolio optimization, style analysis, peer group analysis, extensive risk analysis and statistics, PCA (principal component analysis), cluster analysis, etc. As well as, comprehensive qualitative tools covering; CRM (client relationship management), due diligence, compliance, KYC (know your customer), Outlook synchronization, document management, Mail Robot, workflow management tools including setting limits and alarms, custom fields and much more.
PackHedge™ is built on a unique and powerful multi-source, multi-currency, multi-frequency qualitative and quantitative data management model. PackHedge™ includes true data aggregation, extensive statistical analysis and charting, a multi-dimensional query engine, and extremely flexible, easy to use and powerful custom reporting and batch report production capabilities. In addition, tools to manage time series imports, customizable due diligence questionnaires, transactions imports, etc. are provided to ensure full data integrity.
Denis de Pentheny O'Kelly
FinLab Solutions SA
+41 79 451 64 86
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn