First Motorcycle Dealership to Include Web3 Digital Tokens with Purchases, CycleMax Joins the Blockchain Revolution

Customers Receive VanderCool Club Tokens and Can Enjoy Special Rider Events, Discounts on Club Merch, Energy Bands and More

NORTH BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a first for the global motorsports and automotive industries, CycleMax, a leading motorcycle dealership and service center in the Washington DC metro area, providing both Electric and ICE motorcycle sales and service, is excited to announce – in partnership with The Blockchainists and VanderCool Club – $50 of VanderCool "Club Key” digital tokens with the purchase of a new Zero Electric Motorcycle, Energica Electric Motorcycle or Electric Motion Trials bike.

Additionally, $40 of $vCools are included with the sale of every new QJ, Moto Marini, Beta or other new Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) motorcycle, and $30 of $vCools for every pre-owned bike, including BMW, Harley-Davidson, Honda, Kawasaki, KTM, Moto-Guzzi, Royal Enfield, Suzuki, Triumph, Yamaha or any other motorcycle brand in the CycleMax pre-owned inventory.

The Blockchainists is a blockchain technology company with a patent-pending in the sustainable energy, batteries, energy storage, and mobile energy spaces and multiple consumer products in its development pipeline, all connected to the world of VanderCool.

VanderCools are digital Club Key Tokens that include Bitcoin integrations in the VanderCool Ecosystem, membership in the VanderCool.club Energy/Engines/Motion Club and other benefits.

Diana Chen in Unstoppable Domains, explains digital tokens are "an important and fascinating concept in the decentralized space, with a wide range of uses, and have a huge amount of potential for the future." VanderCools have continued to grow as they are based on real-world business practices, unlike many of the other blockchain projects that fizzled as smoke-and-mirrors in the 2022 “Shakeout” in the industry.

CycleMax's goal is to help customers - who become family - with all their motorcycle needs, from sales, to service, to advice, to gear, to parts; across both internal combustion and electric vehicles. Founded in 2010, Cyclemax strives for complete customer satisfaction, including fair pricing and a low-pressure sales environment with no hidden fees.

CycleMax President Don Figliozzi and Blockchainists CEO Sean Geoff "G VanderCool" O’Sullivan said, "Blending the hottest new trend in the market - battery-powered bikes by Zero and Energica - with the incredibly creative world of Blockchain was a 'zero brainer', providing our customers simple incentives and a fun long-term Club asset in appreciation of their business. As one of the top Zero and Energica dealerships in the United States, CycleMax is the place to step into the future and The Blockchainists is helping." Electric motorcycles are "the most fun you can have on a motorcycle…every stoplight contest is anticlimactic. No engines are revved (not yours anyway) and you'll beat anything you line up next to."--@MotorcyclistMag

The VanderCool.club Club Tokens will also be used with other "Big Ticket" items including Real Estate, Concierge and Luxury Limo Services, Major Household Items, the VanderCool Energy Monetization Patent, other Vehicle and PowerSports brands, Cruises, and many more. Exclusive relationships are still available.

# # #