Hazardous Goods Logistics Market Size to Reach $382.9 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Hazardous Goods Logistics Market Trend

Hazardous good or dangerous good is any substance or material that is capable of posing a risk to health, property, and environment when transported or stored.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hazardous goods logistics market generated $200 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $382.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

𝐇𝐚𝐳𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Agility,

Bollore Logistics,

CEVA Logistics,

DB Schenker,

DGD Transports,

DHL Supply Chain,

DSV,

GEODIS,

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics,

Kuehne + Nagel,

Rhenus Logistics,

Toll Holdings Ltd.,

YCH Group,

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.,

XPO Logistics, Inc.,

Yellow Corporation,

Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd.

In 2021, Asia-Pacific region is dominating the market in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. U.S. and China dominated the hazardous goods logistics market size during the forecast period. Increased adoption of outsourced logistics services in the region is driving the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, high government support for development of logistics infrastructure in the region is boosting the market growth.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global hazardous goods logistics market based on Business Type, Operation, Product, Application, and Region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the transportation segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting more than nearly three-fifths of the global market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Furthermore, the same segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The report also includes other segments such as warehousing and value-added services.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, the flammable segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global market share. Moreover, the flammable segment is set to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the bio-hazardous segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

𝐈𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the industrial segment held the highest market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market share, and is anticipated to maintain its number one position during the forecast timeline. However, the healthcare segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast timespan.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest market size share in 2021, holding one-third of the global market share. However, Asia-Pacific is set to dominate the global market share in 2031. The Asia-Pacific hazardous goods logistics market size is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The report also covers other regions including LAMEA, Europe, and North America.

