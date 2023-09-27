Finding a Healthcare Technology Expert Witness

Healthcare technology expert witnesses play a crucial role in providing specialized knowledge and testimony to assist in resolving healthcare litigation. Healthcare technology expert witnesses are individuals with extensive knowledge and experience in subjects at the intersection of healthcare and technology; these can include medical data, data sharing and privacy, medical devices, and regulatory compliance. Here are some tips for finding and working with healthcare technology expert witnesses.

What Is a Healthcare Technology Expert Witness?

A healthcare technology expert witness is a professional with specialized expertise in the field of healthcare technology, which encompasses a wide range of topics related to the application of technology in the healthcare industry. They are typically called upon in legal cases where technology-related issues are central to the dispute. Here are some key characteristics of healthcare technology expert witnesses:

Education : They typically hold advanced degrees in fields such as healthcare informatics, biomedical engineering, healthcare administration, or computer science.

: They typically hold advanced degrees in fields such as healthcare informatics, biomedical engineering, healthcare administration, or computer science. Experience : They have extensive experience working in the healthcare industry, often in roles where they have designed, implemented, or managed healthcare technology systems.

: They have extensive experience working in the healthcare industry, often in roles where they have designed, implemented, or managed healthcare technology systems. Certification: Many healthcare technology experts hold relevant certifications in areas like Health Information Management (HIM), Health Information Technology (HIT), or Electronic Health Records (EHR) systems.

What Can a Healthcare Technology Expert Witness Opine On?

Healthcare technology expert witnesses can provide insights and opinions on various aspects of healthcare technology, including:

Electronic Health Record (EHR) Systems : Evaluating the implementation, functionality, and security of EHR systems, as well as compliance with relevant regulations (e.g., the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA).

: Evaluating the implementation, functionality, and security of EHR systems, as well as compliance with relevant regulations (e.g., the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA). Telemedicine and Telehealth : Assessing the effectiveness and use of technology in remote patient monitoring, virtual consultations, and telehealth platforms.

: Assessing the effectiveness and use of technology in remote patient monitoring, virtual consultations, and telehealth platforms. Health Information Exchange (HIE) : Evaluating the interoperability and data exchange capabilities of healthcare systems and their compliance with data privacy regulations like HIPAA.

: Evaluating the interoperability and data exchange capabilities of healthcare systems and their compliance with data privacy regulations like HIPAA. Medical Devices : Analyzing the safety, functionality, design, and regulatory compliance of medical devices, including software applications used in patient care, implantable devices, and diagnostic equipment.

: Analyzing the safety, functionality, design, and regulatory compliance of medical devices, including software applications used in patient care, implantable devices, and diagnostic equipment. Data Privacy and Security : Providing expertise on security protocols for protecting patient data, vulnerabilities in cybersecurity protocols, and compliance with privacy laws and regulations.

: Providing expertise on security protocols for protecting patient data, vulnerabilities in cybersecurity protocols, and compliance with privacy laws and regulations. Healthcare Analytics : Explaining how data-driven insights are used for healthcare decision-making, including predictive analytics, population health management, and quality improvement initiatives.

: Explaining how data-driven insights are used for healthcare decision-making, including predictive analytics, population health management, and quality improvement initiatives. Healthcare IT Governance : Evaluating IT governance structures, policies, and procedures within healthcare organizations, ensuring that these align with industry best practices and regulatory mandates.

: Evaluating IT governance structures, policies, and procedures within healthcare organizations, ensuring that these align with industry best practices and regulatory mandates. Regulatory Compliance: Ensuring that healthcare technology systems adhere to regulatory requirements, such as Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) guidelines, and state-level health department regulations.

Finding the Right Healthcare Technology Expert Witness

Selecting the right healthcare technology expert witness can be crucial to the success of your case. Here are some tips for finding and choosing the right expert:

Experience : Seek out experts with specific experience in the area relevant to your case. For example, if your case involves EHR systems, find an expert with a strong background in EHR implementation and compliance, perhaps with training in specific EHR systems like Epic, Cerner, or Allscripts.

: Seek out experts with specific experience in the area relevant to your case. For example, if your case involves EHR systems, find an expert with a strong background in EHR implementation and compliance, perhaps with training in specific EHR systems like Epic, Cerner, or Allscripts. Credentials : Healthcare technology experts typically possess a combination of education, qualifications, and certifications that validate their expertise in the field. Common advanced degrees include Master of Health Informatics (MHI), Master of Health Information Management (MHIM), and Master of Healthcare Administration (MHA). Common certifications include Certified Professional in Healthcare Information and Management Systems (CPHIMS) and Certified in Healthcare Privacy and Security (CHPS).

: Healthcare technology experts typically possess a combination of education, qualifications, and certifications that validate their expertise in the field. Common advanced degrees include Master of Health Informatics (MHI), Master of Health Information Management (MHIM), and Master of Healthcare Administration (MHA). Common certifications include Certified Professional in Healthcare Information and Management Systems (CPHIMS) and Certified in Healthcare Privacy and Security (CHPS). Testimony History : Evaluate their experience with depositions and court appearances and review any previous testimony to avoid conflicting opinions.

: Evaluate their experience with depositions and court appearances and review any previous testimony to avoid conflicting opinions. Communication Skills: Assess their ability to explain complex technical concepts in a clear and concise manner, as they will need to communicate effectively with judges and juries.

Get the Most Out of Their Testimony

Once you’ve selected a healthcare technology expert witness, maximize the value of their testimony with these strategies:

Prepare Thoroughly : Collaborate closely with the expert starting early in the case to prepare their testimony. Ensure they understand the details of the case and their role in it.

: Collaborate closely with the expert starting early in the case to prepare their testimony. Ensure they understand the details of the case and their role in it. Clarify Key Points : Work with the expert to identify the critical technical points that need to be conveyed to the judge and jury. Focus on making complex concepts accessible.

: Work with the expert to identify the critical technical points that need to be conveyed to the judge and jury. Focus on making complex concepts accessible. Conduct Mock Trials and Depositions : This will help the expert practice and refine their testimony.

: This will help the expert practice and refine their testimony. Collaborate with Attorneys : Coordinate with your legal team to align the expert’s testimony with the overall legal strategy and supply the expert with all relevant documents, records, and evidence they will need to support their testimony.

: Coordinate with your legal team to align the expert’s testimony with the overall legal strategy and supply the expert with all relevant documents, records, and evidence they will need to support their testimony. Prepare Rebuttals : Anticipate potential challenges from the opposing side and work with the expert to prepare strong rebuttals.

: Anticipate potential challenges from the opposing side and work with the expert to prepare strong rebuttals. Maintain Objectivity : Remind the expert to remain impartial and not become an advocate for your side. Their credibility depends on their objectivity.

: Remind the expert to remain impartial and not become an advocate for your side. Their credibility depends on their objectivity. Testify Confidently: Encourage the expert to remain confident, composed, and respectful during testimony.

Working with healthcare technology expert witnesses can be instrumental in building a strong case or defense in healthcare-related legal matters. By selecting the right expert, preparing effectively, and leveraging their expertise, you can significantly enhance your chances of having a successful outcome in court.

GLG has a network of experts across all industries and disciplines who can offer their testimony to support your case. We connect lawyers with the right experts for their cases quickly and efficiently so you can focus on litigating and winning.

If you are a lawyer in need of an expert witness, submit your request below and our team will get to work finding the right match.