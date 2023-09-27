Submit Release
FTC Seeks Research Presentations for PrivacyCon 2024

The Federal Trade Commission is seeking research for its annual PrivacyCon event, which will take place virtually on March 6, 2024, on such privacy and data security topics as artificial intelligence and health-related privacy.

The annual event brings together a diverse group of stakeholders to discuss the latest research and trends related to consumer privacy and data security. As part of this event, the FTC is seeking empirical research and demonstrations, including rigorous economic analyses. PrivacyCon 2024 is particularly focused on such topics as:

  • Automated Systems/artificial intelligence,
  • Health-Related surveillance,
  • Children’s and teens’ privacy,
  • Deepfakes and voice clones,
  • Worker surveillance, and
  • Advertising ecosystem and surveillance advertising.

More details on other topics and information on how to submit presentations can be found in the Call for Presentations.  The deadline for submitting a presentation for PrivacyCon is December 6, 2023.

The event is free, open to the public, and will be webcast on the FTC’s website at www.ftc.gov. The agenda will be posted to the event page  prior to the event.

The lead staffer on this matter is Jamie Hine from the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.

