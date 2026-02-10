FTC Sends Checks to Consumers Who Bought Certain Products from Golden Sunrise Nutraceutical Between 2017 and 2020

The Federal Trade Commission is sending checks to eligible consumers who bought certain products deceptively marketed by Golden Sunrise Nutraceutical, Inc. between July 2017 and July 2020.

In June 2021, the FTC announced a settlement order with Dr. Stephen Meis, the medical director of Golden Sunrise over allegations he took part in deceptively advertising a $23,000 treatment plan as a scientifically proven way to treat COVID-19, and used false or unproven claims that other treatment plans could cure cancer and Parkinson’s disease. Meis was barred from making similar unsupported health claims in the future and ordered to pay $103,420, which the FTC is using for its payments to consumers.

In September 2025, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California issued a summary decision in the FTC’s favor against the remaining defendants—Golden Sunrise Nutraceutical, Golden Sunrise Pharmaceutical, and Huu Tieu—and barred them from making unsupported health claims in the future.

In January 2025, the FTC sent claim forms to consumers who bought certain deceptively marketed treatment plans from Golden Sunrise, between July 2017 and July 2020, including: Primary Plan of Care, Emergency D-Virus Plan of Care, Metabolic Plan of Care, and Cancer Plan of Care.

The FTC is sending checks totaling more than $40,700 to 578 affected consumers. Eligible consumers who submitted a valid claim are getting all their money back. The remaining eligible consumers who did not submit a claim are getting a check for $20. Recipients should cash their checks within 90 days, as indicated on the check.

The agency also is mailing claim IDs to those eligible consumers who have not yet submitted a claim. These recipients can file a claim online for an additional payment at www.ftc.gov/GoldenSunrise. The deadline to submit a claim is May 12, 2026.

Consumers who have questions about their payment or the claims process should contact the refund administrator, Simpluris, at 844-804-3922 or by email at info@goldensunriserefund.com. The Commission never requires people to pay money or provide account information to get a payment.