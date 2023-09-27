Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Nuance Communications Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuance Communications recently announced that it became aware of a data breach on May 31, 2023, that impacted the personal information of approximately 1.2 million individuals. The information potentially impacted in the data breach includes individuals’ names, dates of birth, and demographic information, as well as health information, such as medical record numbers, health insurance numbers, medication information, diagnoses, and dates of service.



Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Nuance Communications related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Nuance Communications, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from Nuance Communications that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

