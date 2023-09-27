Sponsors Introduce Overarching Agenda for the 2023 World Cold Chain Symposium

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Food Cold Chain Council (GFCCC), the United Nations Environment Programme OzonAction, and its partners announce that the 2023 World Cold Chain Symposium, taking place in advance of the Montreal Protocol 35th Meeting of the Parties on October 21st, 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya, will feature four sessions focusing on different aspects of the theme Sustainable Growth: Building Business Models for Cold Chain Development. These sessions, described below, will give further insight into both the operational and conceptual development of sustainable cold chain projects, creating a dialogue on the importance of not only business feasibility for cold chain projects but how focus on continual growth and sustainability will better assist in the expansion of the cold chain internationally.

The agenda for the 2023 World Cold Chain Symposium will include such discussions as:

1. The opening session will include high-level discussion on the challenges and opportunities for sustainable cold chain expansion of projects

2. The second session will feature presentations by numerous current cold chain projects, many of which are focused on the African continent.

3. The third session will highlight efforts by a wide array of governments, foundations, industry and NGO organizations to build systematic business models and finance mechanisms to drive cold chain expansion and technology innovation.

4. The fourth session will feature a roundtable discussion by industry representatives on the importance for technology innovation for the Cold Chain

All will include a mix of academics, policymakers, business experts, and nongovernmental organizational representatives.

The sponsors and cooperating partners believe the Symposium will continue to build on the dialogue that has begun through not only the previous World Cold Chain Symposiums, but at climate events all over the world. It will also help set the stage for the conversations focusing on cooling and food insecurity at this year’s upcoming 28th UN Climate Change Conference, happening this November and December in the United Arab Emirates.

For event information, including registration for program and reception, please visit the website https://wccs.performedia.com/ or email dobson@foodcoldchain.org.

UNEP is an Implementing Agency of the Multilateral Fund of the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer. OzonAction's goal is to enable developing countries to meet and sustain their compliance obligations under the treaty.

GFCCC is an independent not-for-profit industry organization that seeks to simultaneously reduce food waste, and related greenhouse gas emissions in the processing, transportation, storage, and retail display of cold food by expanding and improving access to energy efficient low-global warming potential technology.