District of Columbia Tax Changes Take Effect October 1st

Tourism Recovery Tax Amendment Act of 2023: The sales and use tax rate on the gross receipts from the sale of or charges for any room or rooms, lodgings, or accommodations furnished to a transient by any hotel, inn, tourist camp, tourist cabin, or any other place in which rooms, lodgings, or accommodations are regularly furnished in the District is increased during the periods from April 1, 2023, through March 30, 2027. The total sales and use tax rates imposed on such gross receipts are increased from 14.95 percent to 15.95 percent. (This change was previously enacted on an emergency and temporary basis in the Tourism Recovery Tax Emergency Amendment Act of 2022 and Tourism Recovery Tax Temporary Amendment Act of 2022.)