Radee Skipworth Named Interim Deputy Chief Financial Officer for DC Office of Tax and Revenue

Radee Skipworth has been named the interim deputy CFO for the Office of Tax and Revenue (OTR), serving as tax commissioner for the District of Columbia. The appointment is effective March 15, with Skipworth replacing Keith Richardson who left to become executive director for the Multistate Tax Commission.

Skipworth has more than 15 years of experience in tax administration, strategic planning, and customer-focused operations. Since joining OTR in 2020 as director of the Collection and Enforcement Administration, he has strengthened compliance efforts and implemented innovative approaches to improve taxpayer services.

Prior to joining the District government, Skipworth held leadership roles with the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, overseeing compliance, collections, and policy initiatives. His work has consistently focused on improving operations, enhancing transparency, and aligning practices with the best national standards.

Skipworth holds a master’s degree in public administration with a concentration in public policy, as well as a bachelor’s degree from the Virginia Military Institute.