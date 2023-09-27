Submit Release
SKELEC statement on recent outages

Basseterre, St. Kitts — SKELEC wishes to advise that earlier today Genset 1 and Genset 11 were taken offline to perform emergency repairs to a leaking line and turbocharger. In addition to these failures there are also two other gensets which are offline for planned maintenance overhauls. As such, it has become necessary to conduct emergency load reduction outages due to reduced capacity at our Needsmust Powerplant.

Our teams at the Powerplant and in the Transmission and Distribution Division are working assiduously to repair faults and increase generation capacity. Once all repairs are successful, power is expected to be restored to all affected areas as soon as is reasonably possible. After such time, consumers who remain without power should call 465-2013.

As the situation at the Powerplant remains fluid, consumers are asked to pay attention to the company’s social media pages for all updates and notices. SKELEC apologizes for any inconvenience caused and thanks the public for its continued patience.

