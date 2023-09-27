Governor Healey Appoints Framingham Mayor Charles Sisitsky to the MBTA Board of Directors  

Boston — Governor Maura Healey today appointed Framingham Mayor Charles (Charlie) Sisitsky to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) Board of Directors. Mayor Sisitsky will fill the seat created by the Fiscal Year 2024 budget signed by Governor Healey that is designated to be filled by a municipal official representing a city or town in the MBTA service area. Mayor Sisitsky has served as Mayor of Framingham since January 2022 and has over forty years of public administration leadership experience.

“Mayor Sisitsky has been a strong leader in his community for decades, and we’re excited about the perspective he will bring to the MBTA Board of Directors,” said Governor Healey. “I was proud to sign a budget that created this seat and a designated seat for Boston to better ensure that the communities served by the MBTA have a seat at the table. Together with Acting Transportation Secretary Tibbits-Nutt, General Manager Eng, we have confidence that the team we’ve put in place will deliver a more reliable, safe and accessible MBTA for all.”

“The MBTA Board of Directors consists of leaders in a range of industries that believe in our mission of ensuring safe, reliable and accessible public transportation for Massachusetts,” said Lieutenant Governor Driscoll. “Mayor Sisitsky is a valued member of his community, and we look forward to seeing his leadership at the MBTA.”

“It is an honor to be appointed to the MBTA Board of Directors by Governor Healey,” said Mayor Sisitsky. “I know what it’s like to live in a community that relies on the MBTA, and I hope to use that perspective to better support the future of Massachusetts’ public transportation. I look forward to working with the rest of the Board and the Healey-Driscoll Administration to make the MBTA more accessible and reliable.”

In April, Governor Healey appointed three new members of the MBTA Board – Chair Thomas P. Glynn, Thomas M. McGee, and Eric L. Goodwine. Additional board members include Acting Transportation Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt, Chanda Smart, Robert Butler, Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch, and Mayor Wu’s recent appointment Mary Skelton Roberts.

About Mayor Charles Sistsky

Charlie Sisitsky, sworn in as Mayor of the City of Framingham on January 1, 2022, is a seasoned and accomplished municipal executive with forty years of public administration leadership experience. A Framingham resident and homeowner since 1971, Charlie has an extensive record of public service in our community.

While raising four children, all graduates of Framingham public schools, Charlie served on the Potter Road PTO, as a youth basketball coach, on the Town’s Finance Committee, and as a Town Meeting member from Precinct Two. From 1998 to 2018, Charlie was an elected member of the Framingham Board of Selectmen, where he served multiple terms as Chairman and also led the Utility Abatement Committee, and the Traffic and Roadway Safety Committee, where he established and helped author the town-wide policy for traffic calming. After Framingham’s adoption of its City Charter, Charlie was elected City Councilor from District One, and served as Chairman of the Planning & Zoning subcommittee of the City Council.

Mayor Sisitsky has a B.S. in Civil Engineering from WPI and a master’s degree in Community Planning and Area Development from the University of Rhode Island. After completing his studies, he became the youngest City Planner in Massachusetts, serving as the Planning Director for Medford for ten years. He then took over as the Planning Director for the Town of Natick, where he eventually also became the Town’s Director of Public Works – a position he held for over twenty years. His tenure in Natick included numerous major accomplishments, such as the redevelopment of Downtown Natick, the planning and construction of “Flutie Pass” (the connector road between Natick and Framingham’s major shopping areas to alleviate traffic on Route 9), and the implementation of an innovative town-wide curbside recycling program.

