Senator John I Kane Secures Over 7.1 Million in PCCD Funding for Senate District 9

Harrisburg, PA − September 27, 2023 − The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) met to announce the approval of several important funding initiatives for Senate District 9. These funds will support various programs aimed at enhancing public safety and providing crucial services to the community.

The approved funding includes grants for Continuing County Adult Probation and Parole, Defensive Tactics Court Curriculum, Federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA), State Rights and Services (RASA) & State Juvenile Offenders (VOJO), Federal State Opioid Response (SOR), Federal Project Safe Neighborhood – Western District, and State Endowment Act Funds. These awards are subject to outstanding fiscal or programmatic concerns, ensuring responsible allocation of resources.

“It’s fulfilling to see the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s commitment to supporting our community”, said Senator Kane. “These funds will enable us to enhance our probation and parole systems, improve victim services, and address the opioid crisis effectively throughout our district.”

In addition to the aforementioned grants, the Commission also approved $1,615,102 for the Pennsylvania Coalition to Advance Respect (PCAR) to bolster their sexual assault services program and support the Rape Survivor Child Custody Act (RSCCA). A funding framework was also adopted to provide additional support through the Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program. This framework will assist local law enforcement agencies in filling officer vacancies and covering the cost of Act 120 training.

“These investments in our community’s safety and well-being will have a lasting impact”, Senator Kane emphasized. “I am proud to work to ensure that SD 9 receives the support it needs.”

View the full list of approved funds in the chart below: