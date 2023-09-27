POU Water Purifier Market Generating Revenue of $33.9 Billion by 2031, At a Booming 4.1% Growth Rate

POU Water Purifier Market

An increase in the shift toward connected & intelligent water purifier systems that are automated & efficient drives changes in the POU water purifier market.” — Roshan Deshmukh

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐎𝐔 𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟐𝟐.𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟑𝟑.𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟏% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “POU Water Purifier Market," The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Economic growth of developing countries as well as developed countries, is leading to the development of infrastructure and a rise in commercial building construction, which is expected to drive the POU water purifier industry in these countries. Growth in concern about safe & contaminant-free water among the consumer is anticipated to drive the demand for POU water purifiers. POU water purifier market trends is expected to propel the growth of the market in the upcoming years. In addition, the rise in the adoption of water purifiers globally, owing to an increase in awareness about waterborne diseases and the adverse effect of contaminated water among the consumer is expected to fuel the growth of the POU water purifier industry.

The global POU water purifier market is segmented into type, technology, end-user, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is divided into countertop filters, under the counter filters, and others. Depending on the technology, the market is divided into UV, RO, UV+RO, and others. On the basis of end users, the market is divided into household and commercial. As per the distribution channel, the market is divided into B2B and B2C. B2B segment is further divided into hypermarkets & supermarkets, specialty stores, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Argentina, and rest of LAMEA).

Based on type, the countertop filter segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global POU water purifier market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to an increase in the adoption of countertop POU water filters by consumers in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil. However, the under the counter segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.

By End user, the household segment led the market and accounted for 76.6% of the global POU water purifier market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. With the increase in awareness about the adverse effect of contaminated drinking water among consumers, the adoption of POU water purifiers for household use is increasing in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil.

By technology, the RO segment led the market and accounted for 40% of the global POU water purifier market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This owing to the fact that RO technology is widely used in water purifiers to remove contaminants from unfiltered water. The water purifier industry has witnessed the entry of new players in the past few years owing to an increase in awareness about waterborne diseases among consumers. Further, an increase in disposable income has fueled the adoption of RO water purifiers in the global market.

As per the distribution channel, the B2B segment led the market and accounted for 52.0% of the global POU water purifier market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is owing to the fact that consumers still prefer to purchase products offline rather than online, especially for high-value products such as water purifiers. The B2B segment is further sub-segmented into hypermarkets and supermarkets, specialty stores, and others.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific was the largest market in 2021 and had the highest market share of 3.0%. Companies operating in the Asia-pacific POU water purifier market are offering innovative products to sustain in the competitive market. This is likely to expand their business operations across different countries in this region and increase their customer base. Moreover, an increase in disposable income and economic stability are some of the major driving factors for the Asia-Pacific POU water purifier market.

Some of the key players profiled in the POU water purifier market analysis include A.O. Smith Corporation, Ace Hygiene Products Pvt. Ltd., Amway Corp., Brondell Inc., BWT Holding GmbH, Crystaline Water Master Co., Ltd., Culligan International, EcoWater Systems LLC., Eureka Forbes Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Katadyn Products Inc., Kent RO Systems Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, and Pentair.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐎𝐔 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

○ By type, the under the counter filters segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.5%, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.

○ Depending on the technology, the UV+RO segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.6%, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.

○ As per end user, the commercial segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.6%, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.

○ Region wise, LAMEA is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.



What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research