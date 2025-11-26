Digital Video Advertising Market to Hit $712.6 Bn by 2031, Driven by Mobile & OTT Surge

Digital Video Advertising Market grows as brands invest in personalized, mobile-first video campaigns powered by analytics, AI, and programmatic platforms.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Digital Video Advertising Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type (Mobile, Desktop), by Industry Vertical (Retail, IT and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Automotive, Financial Services, Consumer Goods and Electronics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031, The global digital video advertising market size was valued at USD 53.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 712.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 29.6% from 2021 to 2031.The Digital Video Advertising Market is experiencing accelerated growth as businesses shift toward dynamic, engaging visual content to reach increasingly online audiences. With higher mobile penetration, faster internet speeds, and rising consumption of short-form videos, advertisers are reallocating budgets from traditional channels to digital video formats.Growing adoption of connected TVs, streaming platforms, and social media further expands the opportunities for targeted video advertising. As consumers spend more time watching online videos across multiple devices, brands are adopting innovative formats such as in-stream ads, shoppable videos, OTT ads, and interactive content to maximize engagement.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13163 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬One of the major drivers of the market is the rapid rise in programmatic advertising, enabling real-time bidding, precision targeting, and enhanced ROI. Programmatic video campaigns allow brands to optimize impressions and deliver highly relevant content to specific audience segments.Another key driver is the increasing popularity of short-form video platforms, including YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, and TikTok, which attract massive user engagement. These platforms offer advertisers a strong environment for high-impact, bite-sized promotional content.AI and data analytics are transforming digital video advertising by improving personalization, content relevance, and performance tracking. From automated ad placement to predictive analytics, technology is enhancing efficiency and improving conversion rates.However, the market also faces challenges such as ad blocking, brand safety concerns, and rising regulations around user privacy. These factors are pushing advertisers to adopt more transparent, compliant, and value-driven approaches to video engagement.Despite these challenges, the market continues to expand due to growing investment in OTT platforms, advancements in dynamic creative optimization (DCO), and the increasing integration of commerce within video experiences.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A13163 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The market is segmented by ad format, platform, industry vertical, and deployment type. Formats include in-stream, out-stream, interactive, and shoppable video ads. Platforms range from mobile and social media to connected TV and OTT streaming services. Retail, BFSI, entertainment, automotive, and healthcare are among the key verticals adopting video advertising to boost brand visibility and customer conversion.By industry vertical, the retail segment holds the largest share of the digital video advertising market, as brands leverage cookies and user search patterns to gain deeper insights into consumer needs and preferences. Meanwhile, the media and entertainment segment is expected to register the fastest growth, driven by the rising use of social media platforms that enable media companies to broaden content distribution through digital licensing and production rights.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀Regionally, North America dominated the market in 2021 and is projected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period due to the high penetration of smartphones. In contrast, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace, supported by the widespread adoption of smart devices, OTT platforms, and social media channels.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13163 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀The key players profiled in the digital video advertising market analysis are Advertise.com, Conversant Solutions, LLC., Tremor International Ltd., SpotX Inc, Viant Technology LLC, Legacy Pro Co LLC, MultiVisionDigital, PubMatic, Inc., WebFX, and Levitate Media, LLC. The key players profiled in the digital video advertising market analysis are Advertise.com, Conversant Solutions, LLC., Tremor International Ltd., SpotX Inc, Viant Technology LLC, Legacy Pro Co LLC, MultiVisionDigital, PubMatic, Inc., WebFX, and Levitate Media, LLC. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the digital video advertising industry 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• By type, the mobile segment accounted for the largest digital video advertising market share in 2021.• Region wise, North America generated highest revenue in 2021.• Depending on industry vertical, the retail segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

