Supreme Court Special Session in honor of the late Patricia Mau-Shimizu, Executive Director of the Hawaiʻi State Bar Association, September 25, 2023
HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Supreme Court will convene in special session to honor the late Patricia Mau-Shimizu, Executive Director of the Hawaiʻi State Bar Association, on:
Monday, September 25, 2023
3:30 p.m.
Supreme Court Courtroom
Aliʻiōlani Hale, Second Floor
417 South King Street
Honolulu, Hawaiʻi 96813
The special session is anticipated to last approximately one hour, and will include remarks from representatives of the Judiciary and the legal community.
This event will be open to the public with first-come seating in the courtroom and overflow viewing available in room 101 on the first floor of Aliʻiōlani Hale. It will also be livestreamed on the Judiciary’s YouTube channel at YouTube.com/hawaiicourts.
For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.
Subscribe to the Hawai'i State Judiciary mailing list for email notification of press releases and other announcements.